Miami Fashion Week 2026: A Day of Fashion, Culture, and Miami Flair

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Miami Fashion Week celebrated its 10th anniversary this October, bringing together designers, creatives, and fashion enthusiasts for a week filled with runway presentations, cultural experiences, and everything that makes Miami such a vibrant fashion destination. This milestone edition was particularly special, not only for its runway presentations but also for its continued efforts to connect the local fashion community with international talent, education, and new opportunities. Saturday was a particularly enjoyable day, with fashion taking center stage in more ways than one.

Before heading to the Saturday runway shows at the historic Freedom Tower, Coral Gables was hosting some fashionable pop-ups of its own. My friends at Gables Fancy Corner welcomed guests for a special showcase featuring the iconic Cuban watchmaking house Cuervo y Sobrinos. Now headquartered in Switzerland, the brand’s timepieces were on full display in Miami, reconnecting with a city and community that hold a special place in its history. After years of discussions about bringing a boutique to Miami to give the brand a permanent presence and pay tribute to the Cuban community, the showcase was a particularly meaningful occasion.

Owner of the brand, Mario Giraldi, made an appearance, taking the time to educate guests on the history, significance, and craftsmanship behind each watch. From the intricate details to the artistry involved in creating these timeless pieces, it was an opportunity to appreciate the brand beyond its beautiful designs and understand the heritage behind every timepiece.

From Coral Gables, the afternoon continued at the Freedom Tower for Miami Fashion Week’s Saturday runway presentations, where I had the pleasure of attending the Vero Díaz show. The collection immediately caught my attention with its delicate and romantic aesthetic. Walking down the catwalk, the pieces featured beautiful lace details, monochromatic soft tones of greens, blues, reds, and whites, complemented by neutral undertones that left an overall feeling of delicacy, almost like a flower in bloom. The use of mixed-media florals and prints adorned the draped garments, adding texture and dimension to the designs.The sense of touch and the use of nature were heavy themes throughout the show, creating a romantic atmosphere that translated beautifully onto the runway. There was something particularly graceful about the way the fabrics moved and how the floral details brought each look to life.

The inside of the Freedom Tower was also a wonderful choice of venue. Guests had a lovely pre-show socializing space, allowing everyone to mingle, interact, and enjoy the atmosphere before showtime. Adding to the experience were photographs throughout the room honoring Miami legends who have made an impact on the city’s culture and beyond. Among those

represented were names connected to the fashion world, including the Perry Ellis Group,

Paquita Parodi of the Parodi Costume Institute, and René Ruiz, a well-known designer throughout the 1980s and 1990s, among many others. It was a beautiful way to recognize the people and creative minds who have helped shape Miami’s cultural and fashion identity over the years.

Beyond the runway, Miami Fashion Week’s 10th anniversary also introduced exciting initiatives that brought fashion directly into the local community. One of the highlights was the first-ever Miami Fashion Week Pop-Up in partnership with Stitch Lab, presented and hosted by Terranova at 350 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables. Running October 16–18, the curated retail experience featured more than 20 designers and brands from Latin America and beyond. Guests had the opportunity to discover and shop everything from ready-to-wear and eveningwear to handbags, shoes, and jewelry, while also connecting directly with designers. It was a wonderful way to extend the fashion week experience beyond the runway and give participating designers greater exposure to shoppers, buyers, stylists, content creators, and media.

Another important milestone was Miami Fashion Week’s long-term partnership with Miami Dade College and its Miami Fashion Institute. This collaboration further strengthens the connection between the fashion industry and the next generation of creative talent in South Florida. Throughout the anniversary edition, students had opportunities to participate in castings, fittings, production, and special events. The partnership also reinforces Miami Fashion Week’s commitment to education and to creating opportunities for emerging designers and fashion professionals right here in our community. As a FIT fashion design graduate myself, I particularly appreciate initiatives that create a bridge between fashion education and the professional industry.

Overall, it was a day that brought together so many different sides of fashion, from the heritage and craftsmanship of a historic Cuban watchmaking brand to the romantic artistry of an international runway collection, along with the local pop-ups and educational initiatives helping shape Miami’s fashion future.

Between the pop-ups, the conversations, the familiar faces, and the beautiful designs, Saturday was a reminder that fashion in Miami is about much more than what happens on the catwalk. It is about culture, history, creativity, education, and the people who continue to bring it all together.

A day full of fashion, interactions, and fabulous fun in this vibrant city.