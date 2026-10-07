Miami Fashion Week® Celebrates 10 Years With a Landmark Anniversary Edition, October 13–18, 2026

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Miami Fashion Week® (MIAFW) celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, returning October 13–18, 2026 featuring industry programming, runway shows, and special events bringing together international designers, Latin American talent and Miami’s creative community. For a decade, MIAFW has served as a bridge between Miami and the international fashion industry, creating a platform for designers while expanding beyond the runway through sustainability, technology, education and cultural exchange.

“Celebrating 10 years of Miami Fashion Week is an incredibly meaningful milestone,” says Lourdes Fernandez-Velasco, Executive Director of Miami Fashion Week. “Over the past decade, we’ve built a platform that connects designers, creatives and industry leaders from around the world while remaining deeply rooted in Miami. This year is both a celebration of how far we’ve come and an exciting look at where fashion is going next.”

MIAFW 2026 programming will include runway presentations throughout Miami, the MIAFW Summit with the Miami Fashion Institute, the annual Miami Fashion Week Gala, and a new collaboration with Stitch Lab that will bring the fashion week experience directly to consumers.

Program Highlights

Tues., Oct. 13

Press Conference – 9:30 AM | Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College Speakers include: City of Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner, City of Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago, Commissioner Oliver Gilbert, Miami Dade College President Madeline Pumariega, and Andres Otalora (fashion designer).



Designers will be in attendance and available for interviews.

Miami Fashion Week Galafeaturing Andres Otalora – 6:00 PM | Queen Miami Beach

This is a ticketed event benefiting Miami Dade College’s Miami Fashion Institute.

Wed., Oct. 14

MIAFW Summit with the Miami Fashion Institute – 12:00–6:00 PM | Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus



The annual Summit brings together fashion leaders, creatives and innovators for conversations exploring the future of fashion, technology, sustainability and digital innovation. The Summit will be followed by a cocktail reception.

Thurs., Oct. 15

Jenny Polanco Fashion Show – 3:00 PM | Mr. C Coconut Grove



MIAFW x Stitch Lab, Presented and Hosted by Terranova – 6:30 PM | 350 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables



Fri., Oct. 16

MIAFW x Stitch Lab Pop Up – 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM | 350 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables



Jacqueline Then Fashion Show – 5:30 PM | Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College



Giannina Azar Fashion Show – 7:00 PM | Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College



Jhoan Sebastian Grey Fashion Show – 8:30 PM | Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College



Sat., Oct. 17

MIAFW x Stitch Lab Pop Up – 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM | 350 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables



Vero Diaz Fashion Show – 5:30 PM | Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College



Yenny Bastida Fashion Show – 7:00 PM | Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College



Efraín Mogollón Fashion Show – 8:30 PM | Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College



Sun., Oct. 18

MIAFW x Stitch Lab Pop Up – 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM | 350 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables



Sitka Semsch Fashion Show – 12:00 PM | Miracle Mile



Beyond the Runway: MIAFW x Stitch Lab, Presented and Hosted by Terranova

For the first time, Miami Fashion Week and Stitch Lab will join forces for a curated retail pop-up at 350 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, October 16–18, extending the MIAFW experience beyond the runway. The experience gives designers the opportunity to show, sell and connect directly with consumers, buyers, stylists, content creators, Miami tastemakers and media. Featuring 20+ designers from Latin America and beyond, shoppers can meet designers, discover new collections and shop ready-to-wear, eveningwear, handbags, shoes and jewelry ahead of the holiday season. Participating designers and brands include NNT, Amarante, IT Shoes, Entos, Ana + Maria, Marea Alta, Paola Pacheco, Franchesca Miranda, Maria Angelica Guerra, Muzaluci, Pampa, Adriana Fernandez, Nerea, Ojo de Leon, Beatriz de la Camara, Sebastian Grey, Renata Lozano, Vero Diaz, Andres Otalora, Yenny Bastida, Alta, Jenny Polanco, Adriana Cobo and Hara. Beyond the runway, MIAFW 2026 brings fashion directly to the consumer.

Supported by Miami-Dade County & Rooted in Inclusivity

With the continued support of Miami-Dade County, MIAFW is positioning Miami as a world-class hub for the fashion industry. The event not only attracts global attention but also provides a powerful platform for Latin American talent, inclusivity and cultural diversity, strengthening Miami’s role as a vital meeting point between North and South America.

About Miami Fashion Week®

Miami Fashion Week® (MIAFW) is officially recognized by the CFDA’s Fashion Calendar Important Dates alongside New York, London, Paris and Milan. Rooted in fashion, art, sustainability and innovation, MIAFW bridges continents by spotlighting Latin American designers, international talent and Miami’s own creative community. In 2026, MIAFW celebrates its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of connecting designers, industry leaders and audiences through fashion in Miami. For more information, please visit www.miamifashionweek.com and follow @miamifashionweek.