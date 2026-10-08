Miami Mothers Are Building a Stronger Voice for Families

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Motherhood can feel like the ultimate exercise in multitasking. We raise children, manage households, build careers, care for aging parents, volunteer at schools, juggle appointments, and somehow remember that Friday is spirit day.

But mothers are more than caregivers. We are professionals, advocates, neighbors, and leaders. Raising a family gives us a firsthand understanding of the policies and systems that shape our communities.

That understanding is at the heart of the Miami Chapter of the Chamber of Mothers, a growing local community bringing mothers together to connect, identify challenges facing families, and turn those conversations into action.

Our group launched in 2025 as a local chapter of Chamber of Mothers, a national nonprofit dedicated to amplifying mothers’ voices on issues like maternal health, affordable childcare, and paid family leave. Today, Chamber of Mothers has more than 50 chapters nationwide.

Since launching, the Miami chapter has held monthly meetings, both in person and virtually, giving mothers an opportunity to connect with other women who understand the very real joys (and challenges) of raising children in South Florida.

But our work doesn’t stop at conversation.

Our members have developed community action plans and built relationships with organizations and leaders across Miami-Dade, including the Miami-Dade Commission for Women, the Women’s Fund, and the South Florida YWCA. We’ve also brought our work into the community through events and partnerships, from a summer Disability Fair to a holiday drive supporting the Dorothy M. Wallace COPE Center.

These experiences have reinforced something we hear again and again: mothers want to be involved. Often, they simply need a place to start. And that is what our Miami chapter hopes to provide.

Collecting the Stories of Work and Motherhood

This year, our chapter launched an initiative to capture mothers’ experiences balancing work and parenthood. Behind conversations about paid leave, childcare, workplace flexibility, and the cost of raising a family are real people trying to make it all work.

We want to hear those stories: the challenges, compromises, and examples of what’s working. By sharing these experiences, we can better understand what families need and help bring their voices to the policymakers shaping their futures.

What’s next for Miami mothers?

Our upcoming monthly meeting is an opportunity to bring that conversation directly into the room with someone who has spent decades in public service.

On Tuesday, October 20 at 6:30PM, our chapter will gather in person at Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ. Our special guest will be Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, who represented Florida’s 27th Congressional District for nearly three decades. The conversation will focus on advocating for mothers’ interests through legislation.

This meeting is open to all mothers and their supporters, whether they are longtime advocates or first-timers figuring out how to make a difference.

We would love to have more mothers join us. Come to a meeting. Bring a friend. Tell us what your family needs. Tell us what is working in our community, and what isn’t. Listen to another mother’s experience. Share your own.

Miami is a city built on community, connection, and people willing to show up for one another. Mothers are already doing that every single day. At Chamber of Mothers, we’re simply bringing those voices together and making sure they’re heard.

To learn more about the Miami Chapter of the Chamber of Mothers, email miamichapter@chamberofmothers. com, visit chamberofmothers.com, follow @miami_chamberofmothers on Instagram, or attend an upcoming meeting.

Samantha Evans Moore is a Miami native and one of the five co-facilitators of the Miami Chapter. A writer, lactation occupational therapist, and media manager for her family’s companies, she balances her many roles while raising three boys in South Florida.