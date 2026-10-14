Miami Spice Extends Into October With Returning Favorites and New Fall-Inspired Menus

Miami Spice is keeping the culinary celebration going through October, with some of the city’s most popular restaurants extending their existing menus while others introduce fresh seasonal dishes, new dining experiences and special prix-fixe offerings.

For diners who haven’t had a chance to take advantage of Miami Spice—or those looking for another round—several Miami restaurants are offering even more opportunities to enjoy specially priced brunch, lunch and dinner menus throughout the month.

Miami Spice Favorites Extend Their Menus

Several restaurants are keeping their current Miami Spice offerings available through October, giving guests more time to experience their signature dishes and dining concepts.

Participating restaurants extending their existing menus include Goodtime Cafe, Delilah Miami, LT Steak & Seafood, Donna Mare Italian Chophouse, Ezio’s and dōma Wynwood.

Along Lincoln Road, MILA, Oh! Mexico and Andrés Carne de Res are also continuing their Miami Spice offerings, adding even more options for diners looking to explore Miami Beach’s dining scene.

Grand Public Kitchen & Bar Introduces New Brunch and Dinner Menus

Located in the heart of Coconut Grove, Grand Public Kitchen & Bar is celebrating the extended Miami Spice season with new globally inspired offerings.

From hospitality veterans Matthew Tsoumaris and Ryan Bassels, the restaurant combines international flavors with an elevated day-to-night dining experience.

Throughout October, guests can enjoy a $40 brunch menu and a $50 dinner menu, with optional upgrades including Crab Cake and Steak Frites.

3015 Grand Ave., Suite 201, Coconut Grove.

R House Wynwood Brings Fall Flavors to Miami Spice

R House Wynwood is embracing the season with a refreshed Miami Spice lineup featuring fall-inspired dishes across its $50 and $65 dinner menus.

New additions include Pumpkin Shrimp Tostones, Calabaza Empanadas, Birria Tacos and the Smashing Pumpkin Burger, bringing a seasonal twist to the restaurant’s offerings.

For those looking to elevate the experience, the $65 menu also includes bottomless drinks and Chef’s Decadent Chocolate Truffles for dessert.

2727 NW 2nd Ave., Wynwood.

Sexy Fish Miami Serves Up Japanese-Inspired Lunch and Dinner

For a more theatrical dining experience, Sexy Fish Miami is continuing its Miami Spice celebration through October with curated three-course lunch and dinner menus showcasing its Japanese-inspired cuisine.

The three-course lunch starts at $40, with selections including Yellowtail Sashimi, Salmon Ceviche, Crispy Duck & Watermelon Salad, Black Cod and Salmon Teriyaki.

Dinner, available Sunday through Wednesday, features favorites such as Tuna Tataki, Wagyu Gyoza, Nigiri & Maki, Black Cod and New York Strip Steak.

Guests can finish their meal with desserts including Passionfruit Chawanmushi, Warm Cinnamon Donuts and Mini Cheesecake.

1001 S. Miami Ave., Brickell.

One More Month to Experience Miami Spice

With returning favorites and newly introduced seasonal menus, Miami Spice’s October extension offers diners another opportunity to explore the city’s diverse culinary scene at special prix-fixe prices.

Whether it’s brunch in Coconut Grove, a fall-inspired dinner in Wynwood or an upscale Japanese-inspired experience in Brickell, the extended promotion gives Miami food lovers plenty of reasons to keep dining out this October.

Menus, pricing and availability may vary by restaurant, so diners are encouraged to confirm details and make reservations directly with participating establishments.