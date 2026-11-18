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When Milena Brown first arrived in Miami, she wondered where the literary community was hiding. She had studied literature in Buenos Aires. Then, living near the bustle of South Beach, she felt disconnected from the cultural life she loved.

Ten years later, she is helping other writers and artists find one another.

In Episode 47 of The Miami Book Hub podcast, I welcomed the Colombian writer and artist behind The Last Margaret Keane and the monthly publication Letters from Miami. Our conversation explored how a difficult introduction to a city can become the beginning of a creative home.

Born in Venezuela to Colombian parents, Milena came to Miami for a year of work while completing her MBA. On days off, with few people to see, she went to the beach and spent hours writing. That first year became the foundation for her experimental novel.

The book tells one story through different literary forms, accompanied by her artwork. Milena compared the process to a painter experimenting with techniques, letting the work develop without a predetermined plan.

“I have always been a visual storyteller,” she told me.

I love that interplay between art forms. As I admitted during our conversation, “I can’t draw for anything.” Music is my way of bringing another creative dimension into my writing. For Milena, a painting can help readers see something she wants to convey beyond the words.

The title invokes painter Margaret Keane, whose story in the film Big Eyes prompted Milena to reflect on women’s empowerment and protecting one’s creative voice. She spoke about carrying something learned from hardship into the next chapter of life. That brought me back to a favorite saying I shared on the program: “Life is the school, love is the lesson.”

Her relationship with Miami has evolved. “I absolutely love my city,” she said. Through her magazine, she has found the literary community she once struggled to see.

Letters from Miami began with a practical wish: “I wanted to find a way to stay connected with my audience between books.” Inspired by the small, independent publications known as zines, she created a format that welcomed drawings alongside writing.

Then other people started contributing. The project grew into a monthly publication featuring interviews, comics, illustrations and artwork, with more editorial structure to accommodate the submissions. What began as a connection to her own readers has become a place for other creative voices.

I asked a question many working writers will recognize: when does running a creative project start taking time away from creating? Milena acknowledged the squeeze. For now, she is giving the growing magazine the attention it needs while two completed manuscripts await publication.

We also compared the joy of launching our books at Books & Books in Coral Gables. Milena called it “the bookstore of my dreams.” I understood completely. Seeing the people you love gathered to celebrate something you have written is a moment that stays with you.

Now we’re both heading to Miami Book Fair’s Street Fair, November 20–22. Milena plans to bring her books, paintings, magazine issues and original drawings. Come say hello, explore the booths and discover an author you haven’t read before. That’s how these connections begin.

Learn more about Milena, purchase her book and support her magazine at LettersFromMiami.com.

Watch Episode 47, explore other conversations, and sign up for my newsletter at TheMiamiBookHub.com.

Until next time… keep reading, keep writing and stay curious, Miami!