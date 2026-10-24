Moss Center Goes Country for a Night as Britnee Kellogg Takes the Stage

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A sparkling force to be reckoned with, Rising country star Britnee Kellogg brings heartfelt storytelling and witty twang to South Florida with special guest Jay Valor.

Dust off your cowboy hats and shine your boots – country songstress Britnee Kellogg is scheduled to perform at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 8 p.m. The chart-topping performer will be joined by fellow country artist and songwriter, Jay Valor. Tickets are available here.

A devoted fan of Johnny Cash and June Carter from the age of 6, Kellogg was inspired to pursue her country music career from an early age and has successfully captured the hearts of countless fans with her talent, honesty, and unmistakable charm.

A sparkling force to be reckoned with, Kellogg has shared the stage with top artists, including Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Kane Brown, and Jon Pardi, and appeared on CBS reality series The Road, produced by Taylor Sheridan and Blake Shelton. Her infectious songs have topped the charts and earned millions of TikTok impressions. Beyond the records, Kellogg’s vibrant personality shines through her viral social media video series, Trash Day, which connects fans to her candid and unfiltered approach to life and music.

As an independent artist and proud mom, Kellogg brings a bold, wholehearted, and authentic voice to the country music scene, with several new singles set to be released this year.

A country artist with a rock edge, Jay Valor pairs commanding vocals and melodic guitar riffs with poetic songwriting and lyrics that explore the human experience. Nearly two decades of singing and playing guitar, along with his deep admiration for The Beatles, Chris Stapleton, John Mayer, and Jason Isbell, have helped him develop a sound defined by grit and depth and cultivate a loyal following. In addition to Kellogg, Valor has shared the stage with some of country’s biggest names, including Chris Young, Joe Nichols, Parmalee, and Alabama.

Britnee Kellogg with Jay Valor is recommended for ages 13 and older. Ticket prices range from $40 to $55, with VIP tickets available for $65. VIP tickets require two or more tickets per table and include table seating and a complimentary wine, beer, or soft drink. To purchase your tickets, visit MossCenter.org, stop by the Moss Center Box Office in person, or call (786) 573-5300.

About The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center

The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, informally known as “The Moss Center,” is managed by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, with funding support from the Office of the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners. The Center is dedicated to presenting and supporting arts and culture and providing access to the arts to Miami-Dade County. More information about the Center and its programs can be found at www.MossCenter.org.

About Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs

The Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council develop cultural excellence, diversity, access and participation throughout Miami-Dade County by strategically creating and promoting equitable opportunities for artists and cultural organizations, and our residents and visitors who are their audiences. The Department receives funding through the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, The Children’s Trust, the National Endowment for the Arts, the State of Florida through the Florida Department of State, Florida Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Peacock Foundation, Inc., The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation at The Miami Foundation, and The Taft Foundation. Other support and services are provided by TicketWeb for the Culture Shock Miami program, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, the South Florida Cultural Consortium and the Tourist Development Council. For more information visit www.miamidadearts.org.

It is the policy of Miami-Dade County to comply with all the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The facility is accessible and assistive listening devices are available in the Main Stage Auditorium and the Black Box Theater space. To request materials in accessible format, and/or any accommodation to attend an event at the Moss Cultural Arts Center, contact Stephanie Aponte, 786-573-5314, saponte@miamidade.gov, at least five days in advance to initiate your request. TTY users may also call 711 (Florida Relay Service).

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A sparkling force to be reckoned with, Rising country star Britnee Kellogg brings heartfelt storytelling and witty twang to South Florida with special guest Jay Valor.