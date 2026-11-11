Nearly 800,000 Ballots Cast: Alina Garcia and Her Team Deserve Recognition

Nearly 800,000 ballots cast. A 60.5 percent voter turnout. More people participated than in the 2022 midterm election. Now that’s something Miami-Dade County should be proud of! And I believe it’s time we recognize Supervisor of Elections Alina Garcia and the hardworking men and women of the Miami-Dade Elections Office for the tremendous work involved in the November 3 general election. We spend so much time criticizing elected officials that sometimes we forget to say two very important words: THANK YOU. Well, I believe those words are appropriate when we look at the enormous responsibility of conducting an election in one of the largest counties in America.

Think about what it takes to run an election in Miami-Dade County. Nearly 2.8 million residents, hundreds of voting precincts, thousands of election workers, early voting locations, vote-by-mail ballots, security, technology and months of preparation. Elections don’t just happen. They take leadership, organization, planning and a tremendous amount of teamwork. Garcia, Miami-Dade’s first constitutionally elected supervisor of elections, took on that responsibility, and the November 3 election saw 794,891 ballots cast, a 60.53 percent turnout and all 773 precincts reporting. Election Day, early voting and vote-by-mail reporting were completed. Those are important numbers, and they deserve attention. I want to see more government offices showing residents exactly what they are accomplishing.

And here’s something I really like. People voted! From Homestead to Miami Gardens, from Hialeah to Miami Beach, from Kendall to Aventura, residents participated in the democratic process. Republicans, Democrats and independents all had the opportunity to make their voices heard. I don’t care what political party you belong to. What matters is that people get involved, understand the issues and exercise their right to vote. I believe Garcia’s office has an important role in encouraging that participation, educating voters and making sure the election process works for everybody. That should always be the goal, and I want to see Miami-Dade continue building on this turnout.

Now, I know the Miami Herald Editorial Board has been critical of Garcia over the Congressional District 27 recount. A lawsuit sought to remove her from the recount process, and a federal judge denied that request, although he also criticized some of her public comments. Those are the facts, and the public has every right to expect impartiality and professionalism from the supervisor of elections. But I don’t believe that controversy should overshadow the work of the Elections Office or the participation of nearly 800,000 voters. We can ask tough questions and still recognize the people who work hard serving our community. One does not cancel out the other.

For years, I have been writing about accountability in Miami-Dade County government. I want every office to show us the numbers, show us the results and explain what taxpayers are getting. The Elections Office should be no different. Let’s recognize the turnout, continue measuring election performance, make information available to residents and keep improving the process. And let’s give some recognition to the poll workers, volunteers and employees who put in long hours before, during and after Election Day. These are people who serve our community, often without getting the appreciation they deserve.

I was born here. I went to school here. I raised my children here. My brother Michael and I have spent more than four decades building Miami’s Community Newspapers, and I have spent more than 50 years coaching young people in this community. I care deeply about Miami-Dade County and where we are going. I want government to work. I want people to participate. And I want public officials to understand that serving residents is the most important part of their job. That is why I believe the November 3 election deserves recognition. Nearly 800,000 ballots cast is something we should celebrate, and the people responsible for administering our elections deserve to have their work acknowledged.

So let me finish with this. We are always quick to criticize elected officials when something goes wrong. But we should be just as willing to recognize the work that goes into serving our community. Alina Garcia has an enormous responsibility, and I want to see her continue putting voters first, building public confidence and making every election better than the last. That is what Miami-Dade County deserves.

Nearly 800,000 ballots cast. A 60.5 percent turnout. And hundreds of election workers doing an important job for our community.

To Alina Garcia and the entire Miami-Dade Elections Office, thank you for your service. Keep working hard, keep improving and keep putting the voters first.

Any comments? Call or text Grant Miller at 305-323-8206.