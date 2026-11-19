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Miami International Airport and Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) debuted their first video art collaboration this week inside MIA’s Concourse J with NOU LA, ESTAMOS AQUÍ, WE ARE HERE, an exhibition featuring videos by eight artists from South Florida, Haiti, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Martinique, and France. Presented in collaboration with the Perez Art Museum (PAMM)’s free streaming platform, the exhibition explores how migration, cultural traditions, and changing environments shape our sense of home. The works are on view at MIA’s moving images (MIAmi) video wall near Gate J7 through March 31, 2027, as well as online at www.PAMM.TV and in the museum’s auditorium.

As the Gateway to the Americas, MIA connects Latin America and the Caribbean to our community and our nation like no other airport in the world, which is why we are so proud to host this dynamic exhibition in partnership with PAMM, Our residents, as well as visitors from around the world, can now experience these powerful video works, which inspire reflection on themes of migration, transformation and connection.

Miami-Dade County Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava

The works by participating artists Ricardo Cabret, Julien Creuzet, Faren Humes, Samuel Suffren, LIZN’BOW, Los Carpinteros, Sandra Ramos, and Merián Soto range from stories of love and belonging to reflections on urban redevelopment, Caribbean carnival traditions, and imagined futures. Through film, animation, dance, and digital art, the featured works explore neighborhoods in transition, journeys across borders, environmental change, and cultural heritages that endure through migration.

For so many Miamians, the first step toward home happened at the airport. This exhibition brings together artists whose work shows how immigrant communities keep their traditions alive, build new lives, and make this city what it is. PAMM is proud to partner with MIA Galleries to present NOU LA, ESTAMOS AQUÍ, WE ARE HERE. We hope that the presentation resonates with our community and beyond,”

Sandra and Tony Tamer director at PAMM, Franklin Srimans

The museum’s streaming platform, @PAMMTV, annually engages 100,000+ hybrid viewers across 100+ countries, including the United States, Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Dominican Republic, Trinidad & Tobago, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, India, China, South Korea, Japan, & beyond. PAMMTV is free to access globally at www.pamm.tv by creating an account. Closed captions and translations are available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Haitian Creole. Since launching in August 2023, PAMMTV has exhibited 130+ works by 120+ artists. To maximize the impact of its programs with support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, PAMMTV has partnered with collaborating institutions including PBS, Centro de Cultura Digital Ciudad de México, O, Miami, Third Horizon Film Festival, TONO Festival, and ArtRio.

MIAmi, part of the MIA Galleries program, engages travelers with a vibrant selection of experimental films, short documentaries, animated shorts, and dance-on-film created by filmmakers and contemporary artists working in moving-image media. The program also features curated selections of film and video from collections, museums, galleries, and archives across Florida, connecting travelers to the state’s visual culture.

NOU LA, ESTAMOS AQUÍ, WE ARE HERE is organized by Lauren Monzón, Program Manager, New Media at Pérez Art Museum Miami. PAMMTV is produced with support from Mariana Dias, Mehïka Dorval, and Nathalia Pertierra. PAMM’s project galleries and digital initiatives are funded in part by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

Miami International Airport, America’s busiest airport for international freight and the second busiest for international passengers, is receiving an unprecedented investment of $14 billion in capital improvements and maintenance upgrades. MIA offers more flights to Latin America and the Caribbean than any other U.S. airport and is also the leading economic engine for Miami-Dade County and the state of Florida, generating $212 billion in business revenue and approximately 60 percent of all international visitors to Florida annually.

Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), led by Franklin Sirmans, Sandra and Tony Tamer Director, promotes artistic expression and the exchange of ideas, advancing public knowledge and appreciation of art, architecture, and design, and reflecting the diverse community of its pivotal geographic location at the crossroads of the Americas. The 42-year-old South Florida institution, formerly known as Miami Art Museum (MAM), opened a new building, designed by world-renowned architects Herzog & de Meuron, on December 4, 2013, in Downtown Miami’s Maurice A. Ferré Park. The facility is a state-of-the-art model for sustainable museum design and progressive programming and features 200,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor program space with flexible galleries; shaded outdoor verandas; a waterfront restaurant and bar; a museum shop; and an education center with a library, media lab, and classroom spaces.

Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) is sponsored in part by the State of Florida through the Division of Arts and Culture and the National Endowment for the Arts. Support is provided by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners. Additional support is provided by the City of Miami and the Miami OMNI Community Redevelopment Agency (OMNI CRA). Pérez Art Museum Miami is an accessible facility.

To request materials in accessible format, Sign Language Interpreters, CART services and/or any accommodation to participate in any Miami-Dade Aviation Department (MDAD) public meetings and events please email the ADA Office at ADAcoordinator@miami-airport.com or call the office in 305-869-1859 five days in advance to initiate your request. Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing may also call 711 (Florida Relay Service).