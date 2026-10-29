PLEASE DON’T STOP THE MUSIC!

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We are just $5,000 away from making a difference in the lives of more than 115 children in Liberty City. And we’re asking Miami’s business community, community leaders and residents to help us finish the job. We don’t need another meeting or another committee to talk about helping our children. We need action. We need people to step up. And we need to put musical instruments into the hands of children who deserve the opportunity to learn, grow and succeed.

Tap in 2 Miami, part of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Miami Fall 48 Cohort, has partnered with the American Music Initiative on Project Rising Notes, for their 100-day nonprofit service project to expand free after-school music education at Charles Drew K-8 Center in Liberty City. The project will provide new string instruments, refurbish marching drums, improve classrooms and create better storage for musical equipment. American Music Initiative already serves more than 70 students weekly through Charles Drew K-8 Center and the Tacolcy Center. Now the goal is to expand opportunities to more than 115 students across Miami. These children aren’t just learning music. They’re learning discipline, teamwork, responsibility and confidence. Sometimes something as simple as putting a musical instrument into a child’s hands can open doors that might otherwise remain closed.

Here’s where we need your help. The fundraising goal is $19,519.79, and we need just $5,000 more to reach it. That’s it! Five thousand dollars! In a community filled with successful businesses, professionals and people who care about our children, we should be able to raise that money. Whether you can give $25, $50, $100, $500 or $1,000, every dollar counts. Maybe your business can sponsor instruments. Maybe you have an instrument sitting in a closet that could help a child. Whatever you can do, do something.

We spend millions talking about improving our communities, but sometimes making a difference doesn’t require millions. It requires people who care enough to get involved. This is one of those opportunities where we can see exactly what our contributions will accomplish. New instruments, better classrooms and more children participating in a positive after-school program. That’s an investment worth making.

Miami has always been a community that comes together when it matters. We have generous business owners, hardworking community leaders and residents who care about our children. Now is the time to show it. We’re only $5,000 away. Let’s get it done, Miami! Let’s put those instruments into the hands of our children and give them the opportunities they deserve.

DONATE TODAY:

For further questions, you may email us at tapin2miami@gmail.com

PLEASE DON’T STOP THE MUSIC!