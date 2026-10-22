Public Safety and Parks Go Hand-in-Hand

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Every time I walk into one of our County parks, I’m reminded by our residents just how much these spaces mean to them. They offer a safe retreat to exercise, relax, socialize, and connect with nature. Above all, parks provide a respite from our busy lives.

Whether it’s a parent sharing how meaningful it is to have an affordable after-school program or watching a family reserve their favorite shelter for a child’s birthday party, it’s clear how our parks system brings joy and comfort to so many. They’re an undeniable value woven into the fabric of public safety.

Our community relies on its parks for essential programs: swimming lessons, youth sports, after-school activities and summer camps. Older adults find connection through bingo nights, fitness classes and social gatherings. Those who are active choose to run along trails and use fitness zones in the fresh air rather than pay a gym membership. Every day, our parks are expected to offer clean, safe and welcoming facilities that open at sunrise and close after sunset.

Your parks system is a 97-year-old commitment built on decades of vision, investment and a belief that parks are essential infrastructure and a key component of our broader approach to supporting public safety. Overseeing such an organization – one of the largest in the nation – reveals just how fine-tuned our efforts must be to remain effective and impactful.

But that snapshot barely scratches the surface of what Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces (PROS) truly encompasses. This department isn’t simply a collection of green spaces; it’s a vast, coordinated operation powered by a passionate workforce dedicated to stewarding places that enrich daily life. It’s a zoo. It’s a national historic landmark. It’s a tropical fruit haven. And it’s your neighborhood park where you can walk, unwind and reconnect to nature.

Meeting the evolving needs of residents requires ongoing assessment and, critically, stable funding. Many of the programs that families rely on are intentionally kept affordable through subsidies supported by your tax dollars. This funding helps ensure that everyone can enjoy our parks and wellness activities without the burden of prohibitive costs. Sustained investment ensures our operations have the resources needed to remain reliable.

It’s no secret that working families are navigating challenging times. Costs are rising and every expense is being examined more closely. Homeowners are managing new financial pressures as they work to protect their investment.

In moments like these, it’s especially important to examine how public dollars are allocated. Since 2025, the County’s WISE305 initiative has identified approximately $121 million in savings and helped ensure resources are used as efficiently as possible. For PROS, funding supports far more than most people realize. It guarantees shelter reservations for birthday parties staffed by welcoming teams. It supports crews who maintain fields and mow lawns. It ensures the repair of signs and playground equipment. Along our coast, tax dollars also fund specialized teams to clean 17 miles of beach, remove sargassum, monitor sensitive ecosystems and protect sea turtle nests.

It takes a great deal of talented people to manage more than 300 parks where people come together to enjoy pools with reliable operating hours, skate parks where teens challenge themselves and fields where young athletes build their confidence. For many kids, these places are more than recreation; they’re safe havens that keep them engaged and connected.

In more ways than one, our parks are public safety. They provide structure and positive outlets for people of all ages. But maintaining a system of this scale requires resources. Without consistent, healthy funding, the programs and spaces our community depend on, often in ways they don’t even realize, will inevitably be reduced or, in some cases, eliminated entirely.

Parks are an extension of our homes. Preserving them requires thoughtful choices, shared responsibility, and a clear understanding of the value they bring to every resident.

Christina White

Director, Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department