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We are excited to announce that St. John Bosco Clinic has received funding through the Health Access Fund—a joint initiative between Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) and Uber—to expand transportation support for patients.

Getting to and from medical appointments is a major hurdle for many in Miami-Dade County, as it’s larger than the states of Rhode Island and Delaware. This support allows us to directly address transportation barriers and ensure our patients can reliably access the vital health services they need.

About the Health Access Fund

The Health Access Fund is funded by Uber and managed by LISC. It pays for free rides to medical care through Uber Health, arranged by nonprofit healthcare providers, so patients do not need a smartphone or the Uber app to use it. St. John Bosco Clinic is one of 14 nonprofit healthcare providers in the latest group of grantees, announced by LISC in October 2026.

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