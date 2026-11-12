Statement from Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez Supporting Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Investigation into Possible Foreign Contributions to the Democratic Socialists of America and Ties to the Cuban Communist-Socialist Dictatorship

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Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez issued the following statement in support of Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier’s investigation into potential foreign contributions involving the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), including possible financial ties to the Cuban and Chinese regimes:

“I stand with Attorney General James Uthmeier in supporting a thorough investigation into possible foreign contributions involving the Democratic Socialists of America, including potential ties to the Cuban communist and socialist dictatorship and communist China. The American people deserve to know the facts.

As a Cuban American, I know the suffering caused by a dictatorship that silences dissent, persecutes those who demand freedom, and puts its own survival above the well-being of its people. The Cuban communist and socialist dictatorship and the communist regime in China must never be romanticized while their victims are ignored.

We must defend our nation’s freedom, protect our institutions from unlawful foreign influence, and demand transparency. Any potential financial ties deserve careful scrutiny, and any proven violations must have consequences. Political connections and ideology cannot place anyone above the law. Defending freedom requires the courage to act.”

Dariel Fernandez

Tax Collector

Miami-Dade County