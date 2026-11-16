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Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez today announced An Evening of Hope, a fundraising event dedicated to supporting the important work of Amigos for Kids, a South Florida nonprofit organization committed to preventing child abuse and neglect, strengthening families, and creating safer, brighter futures for children through education, prevention, and community involvement.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026, at 7:00 p.m., in the Country Club Ballroom of The Biltmore Hotel. The evening will bring together community leaders, supporters, and partners committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families throughout South Florida. A special performance by acclaimed Cuban singer and entertainer Lucrecia will highlight the evening.

“Every child deserves to grow up in a safe, loving environment with the opportunity to reach their full potential,” said Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez. “Amigos for Kids has been a source of hope for countless families in our community, providing the support, education, and resources needed to build stronger families and protect our children. Through this special evening, we have an opportunity to come together, make a meaningful difference, and invest in a brighter future for the next generation.”

Funds raised during An Evening of Hope will support Amigos for Kids’ programs and initiatives focused on child abuse prevention, family strengthening, educational opportunities, and assistance to vulnerable children and families throughout South Florida.

For additional information about An Evening of Hope, please contact info@amigosforkids.org or visit https://canva.link/ cxpx6x2kw6y8chp

Dariel Fernandez

Tax Collector

Miami-Dade County