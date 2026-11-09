Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez Announces Countywide Town Hall Series to Connect Directly with Residents and Help Property Owners “Save the Max”

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Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez is inviting residents to a series of Town Hall Meetings across the county this November and December, offering the public an opportunity to learn more about the services provided by the Tax Collector’s Office, receive important updates, ask questions directly, and complete a wide range of Tax Collector transactions on-site. By bringing essential services directly into local communities, the initiative aims to make government more accessible and convenient for residents throughout Miami-Dade County.

The Town Halls will take place at 10 locations throughout Miami-Dade County, covering topics such as property tax payments, driver license renewals, local business tax receipts, license plates, disabled parking permits, and other essential services. Each event is free and open to the public.

As part of the recently launched “Save the Max” campaign, Fernandez will also use these meetings to educate property owners about opportunities to save money on their 2026 property taxes. Residents who pay their eligible property taxes by November 30, 2026, can receive a 4% early payment discount, potentially saving hundreds of dollars on their annual tax bills. For example, a property owner with an eligible $5,000 tax bill could save $200 by paying in November. The discount decreases to 3% in December, 2% in January, and 1% in February.

“Our office exists to serve the people, and these Town Halls are about going directly to the people,” said Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez. “For too long, residents had to take time off work, wait in long lines, or travel across the county just to get basic questions answered. Well, now we’re going to them, meeting residents where they are, answering their questions, and shining a light on what this office actually does. Whether you have questions about your property tax bill, want to learn how to save 4% through our Save the Max campaign, or simply want to know what services we offer, we’re here to walk you through it face to face.”

Services Available On-Site During the Town Hall Meetings

Beyond providing information and answering questions, the Tax Collector’s Office will bring essential government services directly into the community, allowing residents to complete a wide range of transactions on-site without having to visit a Tax Collector’s Office. Services available will include:

Property Tax and Taxpayer Services

Real Estate Tax Payments

Tangible Personal Property Tax Payments/Tax Payment Plans

Tax Certificate Services / Going out of Business and Fire Sale Permit

Driver License and Identification Services

Driver Licenses

Driver License Reinstatements

Florida Identification Cards

Commercial Driver Licenses

Motor Vehicle and Vessel Services

Vehicle Registrations and Renewals

License Plates

Vehicle Titles and Transfers

Boat and Vessel Titles and Registrations

Parking Permit Services

Disabled Person Parking Permits

Expectant Mother Parking Permits

Baby Stroller Parking Permits

Business and Recreational Licensing Services

Local Business Tax Receipts

Hunting and Fishing Licenses

Town Hall Schedule – November–December 2026

Saturday, November 14, 2026 | 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Mary Collins Community Center

15151 NW 82nd Ave., Miami Lakes, FL 33016

Saturday, November 14, 2026 | 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Frederica S. Wilson Regional Library (Formerly North Dade Regional Library)

2455 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Monday, November 16, 2026 | 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Arcola Lakes Senior Center

8401 NW 14th Ave., Miami, FL 33147

Tuesday, November 17, 2026 | 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Westchester Regional Library

9445 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33165

Wednesday, November 18, 2026 | 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Marjorie & William McDonald Center

17051 NE 19th Ave., North Miami Beach, FL 33162

Thursday, November 19, 2026 | 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Kendale Lakes Branch Library

15205 SW 88th St., Miami, FL 33196

Saturday, November 21, 2026 | 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Manolo Reyes Park

6030 SW 2nd St., Miami, FL 33144

Monday, November 23, 2026 | 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Coral Reef Branch Library

9211 SW 152nd St., Palmetto Bay, FL 33157

Tuesday, November 24, 2026 | 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

William F. Dickinson Community Center

1601 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, FL 33030

Tuesday, December 1, 2026 | 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Milander Center

4800 Palm Ave., Hialeah, FL 33012

The Tax Collector’s Office currently operates 13 offices throughout Miami-Dade County and has continued expanding access to essential government services, including driver license issuance and renewals, property tax payments, motor vehicle services, and mobile services through its TConnect initiative.

Through the “Save the Max” campaign and these Town Hall Meetings, Fernandez is encouraging residents to become better informed about their property tax obligations, take advantage of available discounts, and learn about the resources and services offered by the Tax Collector’s Office.

The initiative reflects Fernandez’s continued commitment to accessibility, accountability, transparency, and customer service, ensuring that residents throughout Miami-Dade County have an opportunity to engage directly with their elected Tax Collector and receive the information they need.

For more information about the Town Hall Meetings, the “Save the Max” campaign, or to pay property taxes online, visit www.mdctaxcollector.gov or call 305-375-5448.

Dariel Fernandez

Tax Collector

Miami-Dade County