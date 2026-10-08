The Michael Miller Show: Camillus House Leaders on Fighting Homelessness in Miami

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On this episode of The Michael Miller Show, host Michael Miller welcomes Eddie Gloria, Chief Executive Officer, and Jessica G. Triana, Chief Development Officer of Camillus House, a Miami-based nonprofit dedicated to serving individuals experiencing homelessness and poverty.

They discuss Camillus House’s mission to provide comprehensive support, including shelter, food, healthcare, behavioral health services, and job training, while helping individuals work toward stable housing and self-sufficiency.

Tune in to learn more about the organization’s impact on the South Florida community and the work being done to support those in need.

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