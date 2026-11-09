The Most Generous Day of the Year: Our Quinceañera Celebration

Celebrate with us as Give Miami Day turns 15!

Event Schedule

The Most Generous Breakfast

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

The Most Generous Breakfast is where Give Miami Day comes to life. Over breakfast, community leaders will help us kick off the most generous day of the year as we celebrate the nonprofits and people who make Miami stronger. Expect big surprises and over-the-top generosity you’ll have to see to believe!

Mission Control: Volunteer Village

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Support Miami’s nonprofit community through hands-on action, right at Give Miami Day! Service projects include packing diapers, building STEAM kits, packing hygiene kits, creating family holiday bags, packing heat relief kits, making musical instruments, and more.

Mission Control: Nonprofit Support | Co-working | Celebration

11:30 AM – 4:30 PM

At Mission Control, you’ll find: – Co-working space to cross things off your Give Miami Day task list

– Pep talks and resources from the Radical Partners and The Miami Foundation teams to encourage your bold asks to your network of donors

– Plenty of fun photo and video opportunities to capture content for your social media and increase your visibility

– Uplifting music to keep you motivated!

– Food, drinks, and snacks to keep you energized- Wellness activities to help you unwind

– Surprise moments and games throughout the day

Come to Our Birthday Party!

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Give Miami Day is turning 15, and you’re invited to the party! Join young leaders, nonprofits, and the generous people who power them as we raise a glass to Miami and thank the donors who make it all possible. Expect live music from rising local artists, a look back at how it all began, and a few birthday gifts for Miami you won’t want to miss.