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The Only Endorsement I’m Asking For Is Yours

Why I have spent this campaign at your front door, and not in the rooms where endorsements are out.

Lately, I have been asked why I have chosen not to seek endorsements. It is a decision I made early on, and one that reflects the kind of campaign I set out to run and the kind of commissioner I hope to be. I want to explain why.

Coral Gables has grown divided in a way that genuinely saddens me. Too much of our politics has hardened into tribalism, into a running tally of who is on whose side, who owes whom, who belongs to which camp. In that climate, endorsements stop being evaluations of a candidate and become badges of allegiance, rewards for loyalty, markers in a fight that has very little to do with fixing a sidewalk, saving a tree, or balancing a budget. I did not enter this race to win that fight. I entered it to help bring it to an end.

So I chose a different path. Rather than audition before the gatekeepers, I would take my case directly to the people I am asking to serve. That is exactly what I have done, nearly every day since. I have been knocking on doors, walking our neighborhoods, and sitting on front steps, listening to residents one at a time, in their own words, about the city they want. No intermediary. No filter. Just a conversation between a neighbor who wants to serve and the neighbors he hopes to represent.

That is not only how I am campaigning. It is how I intend to govern. A commissioner who answers to a faction will, in the end, always answer to the faction. I intend to answer to you.

This is not an argument against endorsements, or against the organizations and individuals who make them. It is an argument about where I believe a candidate’s ultimate accountability should lie: with the voters.

An experience earlier this fall showed me, in miniature, why that choice matters.

In late August, I received an email from the president of the Coral Gables Fraternal Order of Police. He said he wanted me to hear directly from him, rather than learn from an announcement, that the Lodge had decided to endorse another candidate in my race. I appreciated the courtesy. And I want to say, before anything else, that I hold the men and women of our Police Department in the highest regard, and that nothing in what follows is said in anger or resentment toward them.

But the email carried a line worth pausing on. “Although we have not had an opportunity to meet yet,” it read, “I felt it was important that you hear this directly from me.” The Lodge had chosen whom to endorse in my race before anyone in it had met me, interviewed me, or heard a single word about where I stand or how I would serve. The decision, the president explained, was “based on [an] established relationship” built over prior years.

I responded the same afternoon. I did not argue, and I did not ask anyone to reconsider. Instead, I made a single observation, which I will repeat here because I believe it: “a process which produces an endorsement without the endorsing body ever meeting, interviewing, or otherwise hearing from every candidate is not a process that can fairly claim to be an evaluation of merit.” I was not asking for the Lodge’s endorsement. I was asking whether its process was fair. I asked the Lodge, respectfully, to consider whether that was the standard of openness its own members would want applied to them.

To the president’s real credit, he listened. Two weeks later he wrote again. After sharing our exchange with his board, the Lodge had decided to invite every candidate in both commission races to interview, so that, in his words, “the endorsement process is, in fact, an evaluation of merit.” It was a gracious and honorable response, and I told him so.

And then I declined the interview.

The reason was simple. I was being invited to interview for an endorsement that the Lodge had already told me, in writing, had been awarded to someone else. As I wrote to the president, “an interview conducted after the decision has already been made is not a meaningful vetting process, and I have no interest in participating in the appearance of one.” I would not lend myself to the look of a fair process whose result had already been printed. Not because I was offended, but because I respect those officers too much to pretend with them. That is just one example of why I decided early on not to seek, or participate in, the endorsement process. Too often, these processes are not evaluations of a candidate at all. They are confirmations of relationships already made. I understand that organizations have their own reasons for making endorsements, and I respect their right to do so. But I have chosen not to make those relationships, or the endorsements that may come from them, the measure of this campaign.

I will add this, with gratitude. Although I have neither sought endorsements nor participated in any endorsement process, some support has found me anyway. Miami Community News, along with a few residents, took it upon themselves to lend me theirs. None of it was asked for, and all of it is deeply appreciated. Perhaps they have seen the work I have put into this campaign, one door at a time, and the message has carried. I was struck that Miami Community News called it “support” rather than an endorsement, because that is the spirit in which I hope to earn every vote. Support is something a community offers. It is not something a candidate collects in the boardroom of an organization.

As I told the president of the Lodge in my last note to him, “the only process that matters is the one that puts the decision directly in the hands of the voters.” That process has already begun. Vote-by-mail ballots have been arriving in mailboxes now, and early voting begins October 19. From the day I filed to run for this commission seat, there has been only one endorsement I have sought, and I am asking for it the moment your ballot is in front of you. It does not belong to any organization. It belongs to you, the residents of Coral Gables.

So, between now and Election Day, you will not find me at the podium of a lodge or at the head of anyone’s table. You will find me where I have been all along: walking your neighborhoods, knocking on your doors, and listening to what matters to you. And after Election Day, I will continue to listen to the organizations, institutions, and residents who care deeply about this city and the people who serve it.

That is the only audition I am interested in, and I would be honored to earn your vote.