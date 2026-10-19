The Price of an Empty Job Site

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There’s something happening in America that we’re not talking about enough. We’re making it harder for people to afford the things they need while simultaneously making it harder for the people who produce those things to work.

Imagine a construction site in Miami-Dade County. Homes need to be built, contractors need workers, and families need affordable places to live.

But when aggressive immigration enforcement makes workers afraid to show up, work slows down, deadlines get pushed, and costs rise.

Usually, the consumer pays for those delays.

But this isn’t just about construction workers, farm workers, or people working in hotels and restaurants.

Immigrants are doctors, nurses, engineers, scientists, educators, and entrepreneurs.

They innovate, start companies, create jobs, pay taxes, and contribute to American communities.

Their contributions aren’t limited to specific industries or income levels. They’re woven into every part of our economy.

None of this means we shouldn’t have or enforce immigration laws. Every country has a responsibility to know who’s entering and establish reasonable rules for entry.

But there’s a difference between enforcing immigration laws and pursuing policies without considering their economic consequences.

This leads to a bigger conversation.

America doesn’t just need workers today. We need workers tomorrow.

Our population is aging, living longer, and we’re not having enough children to replace our population without immigration.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, beginning in 2030, more Americans are projected to die each year than are born. Immigration is expected to account for all population growth after that.

Think about what that means.

Social Security and Medicare depend substantially on contributions from working Americans. But if more people retire and fewer workers replace them; the financial pressure grows.

In 2025, there were approximately 2.6 workers paying Social Security taxes for every person receiving benefits. By 2035, that number is projected to fall to 2.3.

That’s not a political opinion. That’s arithmetic.

We either need more people working, greater productivity, financial reforms for these programs, or some combination of those things.

Having more children can help in the long run, but children born today won’t enter the workforce tomorrow. Working-age immigrants can.

So why would we approach immigration as though the only question worth asking is how many people can we remove?

At the base of the Statue of Liberty, Emma Lazarus wrote words that defined America’s identity:

“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”

I believe those words should define our immigration creed.

Not to welcome everyone without rules, but because America has always been defined by possibility.

Millions came here with little more than hope. They worked with their hands, innovated, brought new professions and helped America compete with the world.

Immigrants built businesses that employ hundreds to thousands of people.

They raised families, bought homes, paid taxes, and strengthened communities. Their children continue that story.

That’s the history of America.

Immigration doesn’t just fill jobs.

Immigration expanded American industries, grew our economy, developed new technologies, and built the middle class.

Those contributions continue today.

But immigrants aren’t simply economic assets.

They’re human beings with families, ambitions, and dreams. Their dignity doesn’t depend on their profession, income, or contributions.

We can protect our borders while preserving that promise. We can enforce laws while creating reasonable legal pathways to become part of our communities.

Those ideas are not mutually exclusive.

Reduced immigration slows labor-force growth and constrains economic output, adding real pressure to industries already facing labor shortages.

This matters when families are currently struggling to afford housing, groceries, and everyday life.

We need an immigration policy that recognizes both our values and our economic reality.

We cannot build an affordable America by ignoring the people who help build it, nor can we secure our future by refusing to confront what that future requires.

The question isn’t simply who we want to keep out.

It’s who we need to become.