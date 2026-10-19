The Price of Unchecked Power

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Everybody knows America has an affordability problem.

Families are paying more for groceries, housing, transportation, and practically everything else. People are working hard, raising children, and doing everything they’re supposed to do, but getting ahead seems further away every day.

As serious as affordability is, how America got here is an even bigger problem.

If this country doesn’t confront how these decisions were made, nothing will stop it from happening again.

In the first two articles, I discussed how aggressive immigration enforcement can disrupt our workforce and how the war with Iran has increased energy and transportation costs.

Now add tariffs.

Tariffs are taxes on imported goods, paid by American importers and often passed along to consumers.

Three different policies. Three different pressures on American families. All driven by decisions of the executive branch.

Where was Congress? Where were the checks and balances that were supposed to protect the American people?

Two hundred and fifty years ago, Americans fought a revolution to escape a king.

The Declaration of Independence tells us that governments derive their just powers from “the consent of the governed.”

That’s us. The people whose lives are shaped by the decisions made in Washington.

Consenting to be governed never meant consenting to be ruled by a monarch.

The Constitution created a Congress to make laws, control spending, and declare war.

A president, elected every four years, to execute those laws. And independent courts to interpret the law and enforce the Constitution.

Three branches. Separate powers. Each responsible for checking the others.

The founders understood that power concentrated in one person’s hands was dangerous. They created a system that didn’t depend on a president’s goodwill. It depended on institutions strong enough to restrain presidential power.

But those institutions have to do their jobs.

Congress cannot become a cheering section for the president. Members of Congress represent the people, not the White House. Their oath is to the Constitution, not a political party.

Judges have to enforce the law, regardless of who appointed them.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court ruled that President Trump lacked authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose his sweeping tariffs.

In response, the president imposed tariffs anyway under a different law: Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974.

The Court exercised its authority; the president bypassed it; and Congress still had the power to revisit the laws granting tariff authority in the first place.

That’s why the constitutional balance matters.

Congress has delegated enormous authority to presidents. Military operations have proceeded without formal declarations of war, and political loyalty too often competes with the responsibility to provide independent oversight.

The consequences aren’t confined to Washington.

I’ve spent years working with families struggling to afford housing, healthcare, transportation, and groceries. These aren’t abstract policy debates. They’re decisions about which bills get paid and what families have to do without.

The cost of living is hurting people today.

A failure to preserve constitutional checks and balances can leave future generations vulnerable to the same concentration of power.

But don’t forget: The Constitution doesn’t leave the country helpless when its institutions fail.

The authority of this representative government ultimately comes from the people.

Collectively, voters have the power to change who governs and change the direction of this country.

Too many people fought for independence, marched for civil rights, challenged injustice, and sacrificed to make this country’s promises real.

Those sacrifices weren’t made so Americans could surrender their voice to one president.

The decisions of the executive helped bring America to this point. The failure of Congress to exercise its authority has helped keep America here.

If the country fixes prices but ignores how those decisions were made, the deeper problem survives.

The consent of the governed is not consent to be ruled by a king. And after 250 years, this country has come too far to bend the knee now.