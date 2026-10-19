The Price of War is in Everything We Buy

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You might not think about the war in Iran when you’re standing in the grocery store trying to figure out why everything costs so much. But you should.

Because somewhere between the farm and your refrigerator, somebody had to pay for diesel.

The truck bringing food to your neighborhood grocery store runs on diesel. So does the equipment harvesting crops, the machinery building homes, and the transportation moving products across America.

When diesel gets expensive, the cost of producing and delivering goods goes up. And guess who pays for it?

We do.

The economic consequences of the Iran War are reaching gas pumps, grocery stores, construction sites, and kitchen tables across America.

The Strait of Hormuz, which borders Iran, is one of the most important oil shipping routes in the world. Roughly one-fifth of global petroleum consumption passes through that narrow waterway.

When war threatens that passage, oil prices spike. Shipping, insurance, and transportation gets more expensive. Those costs work their way into the prices we pay.

The consequences are real.

American diesel prices recently reached approximately $6.28 a gallon, compared with $3.68 a year earlier.

Trucking fleets face significantly higher fuel bills. Farmers running harvesting equipment face higher operating costs. Contractors building affordable housing pay more to transport materials and operate machinery.

Those businesses can’t wish those costs away. They either absorb them, raise prices, or cut back.

Ultimately, ordinary Americans end up carrying the burden.

National security is serious business. Iran presents legitimate security concerns. America has a responsibility to protect itself, its interests, and its allies.

But that doesn’t erase our responsibility to ask basic questions before committing our country to war. Questions like:

Why are we going to war?

What are we trying to accomplish?

How long are we prepared to fight?

How many American lives are we willing to risk?

What happens when the fighting stops?

How much are we prepared to spend?

Those aren’t questions that should wait until after the bombs start falling.

They belong on the floor of the United States Congress, during a debate about whether America should go to war in the first place.

We have 435 members of the House of Representatives and 100 United States senators. That’s 535 people elected to represent different American communities, experiences, interests, and perspectives.

Some will support declaring war. Others will oppose it. Some will demand conditions, limits, or a different strategy.

Good.

That’s what they’re there for.

Let them debate, challenge intelligence, question military objectives, and examine the financial consequences for American families.

Then let them vote.

The Constitution gives Congress the power to declare war. It gives the president the responsibility of serving as commander in chief.

Those are two different responsibilities.

The president has authority to respond to certain immediate threats, and some have conducted military operations without formal declarations of war. But that authority doesn’t erase the necessity for Congress’s responsibility to debate and authorize major military commitments.

Whether you support this war or not, the people representing the American public should debate it openly and take a position.

That’s not weakness. That’s representative government.

And the war isn’t responsible for every increase in prices.

Oil markets are complicated, and refining capacity, supply, and demand all matter. But the disruption from this war is adding pressure to energy prices that American families currently feel.

The question isn’t whether America should defend itself.

Of course it should.

The question is whether decisions this consequential should be made without the full debate, scrutiny, and accountability our Constitution provides.

Because the cost of war isn’t just measured in military spending or lives lost.

It’s measured in what Americans pay to get to work, feed their families, and keep their businesses open.

If the American people are going to bear those costs, their representatives ought to have a meaningful say in the decisions that create them.