Understanding Wills in Florida

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A will is an important legal document that allows individuals to determine how their property and assets will be distributed after their death. In Florida, creating a valid will can help protect loved ones, reduce confusion, and ensure that a person’s final wishes are followed.

Legal Requirements for a Florida Will

Under Florida law, a person generally must be at least 18 years old or an emancipated minor and possess the required mental capacity to create a valid will. The will must be in writing and signed by the person making it, known as the testator, at the end of the document. Two witnesses must also sign the will in the presence of the testator and each other. Following these formalities is essential to help ensure that the will is legally valid.

Florida does not generally recognize handwritten wills that fail to meet its witness requirements, even if the document is entirely handwritten. Therefore, individuals should take care to prepare and execute their wills according to state law.

What Can a Will Accomplish?

A Florida will allows a person to identify beneficiaries, distribute property, and name a personal representative to administer the estate. Parents of minor children may also nominate a guardian for their children, although the court makes the final determination based on the child’s best interests.

A will does not necessarily control every asset. Certain property, such as life insurance proceeds with a named beneficiary, jointly owned property with survivorship rights, and some retirement accounts, may pass outside the probate process according to their ownership arrangements or beneficiary designations.

Updating and Storing a Will

Life changes, including marriage, divorce, the birth of a child, or acquiring significant assets, may make it necessary to review and update a will. Florida law has specific rules concerning changes to wills, so revisions should be completed properly. Simp

ly writing changes on an existing document may not be sufficient.

A signed original will should be stored securely in a location where the appropriate person can access it when needed. Informing a trusted individual about its location can help prevent delays during estate administration.

Conclusion

Preparing a will is a practical step toward protecting family members and preserving personal wishes. Because Florida’s estate laws can be complex, consulting a qualified Florida estate planning attorney can help ensure that a will meets legal requirements and reflects individual circumstances. Proper planning today can provide greater clarity and peace of mind for tomorrow.

Contact Information

Phone Number- 786 952 4977

Email- intake@elderlycarelawfirm.com