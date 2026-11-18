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The children in Los Pinos, a rural community in the Dominican Republic, ran out to greet the visitors. The boxes being distributed held something they had never owned before: shoes. And not just shoes, but high-quality, properly fitted ones—including a prized pair of Air Jordans.

It was the summer of 2025, and the 250 pairs had been collected by then 16-year-old Victor Valencia, who joined Blue Missions, a Miami-based nonprofit that brings clean-water access to third-world regions. Victor fused the volunteer trip with his own passion project. Blue Missions volunteers helped distribute the shoes, and Valencia found himself joining the children for a soccer game.

“To see the smiles on their faces! For a lot of them, it was their first pair of shoes. You could see the pure joy,” Valencia recalled. “While playing with them, I realized that these shoes were already changing their lives.”

Valencia, now a senior at True North Classical Academy, is the founder of Miami-based Soles for the World, which collects and distributes quality footwear to people in need across Latin America and South Florida. In 2025, he gave the organization its name and designed its logo. In the summer of 2026, he officially registered it as a nonprofit corporation in the state of Florida.

The idea began taking shape when Valencia was about 11. During family visits to his parents’ native Colombia, he saw people living on the streets without proper footwear—or no shoes at all. He has always believed that everyone deserves a good pair of shoes.

Valencia put that belief into action after his sophomore year. Working with his school’s chapter of True North’s National Honor Society, he organized his first shoe drive, expecting to collect about 50 pairs. The community surprised him with 300. Of those, 250 pairs went to Los Pinos. The remaining 50 were taken to families in Bogotá, Colombia, during a trip that coincided with his grandfather’s funeral. Valencia gave shoes to some of the hospice nurses who had cared for his grandfather, which was especially meaningful to him.

“What makes Victor’s contribution particularly meaningful is not simply the number of shoes collected, but the heart behind the effort. He recognized a need and seized the opportunity to make a difference,” said Dr. Nicole Berment, faculty advisor to the school’s National Honor Society chapter. “This is precisely the kind of character development and purposeful engagement that True North strives to cultivate in its students. Victor demonstrated that education extends beyond the classroom.”

For Valencia, the quality of the donations matters as much as the number of pairs collected. He wants recipients to receive shoes they can feel good about wearing. He organizes sorting events with help from classmates, cross-country teammates and community groups to ensure each pair is ready for its new owner.

Soles for the World collects shoes through drives and pop-up events, with plans to establish collection boxes at schools, churches and local businesses. A holiday drive organized through True North’s Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society chapter will expand the effort to Honduras, with distribution coordinated through St. Dominic Catholic Church.

Valencia also recognized the need closer to home. He partnered with The Caring Place to help get shoes to local residents, explaining that “We tend to think of Miami as a very prosperous city, but there are people in need of shoes here as well, especially in the homeless community.”

Running the nonprofit is just one part of Valencia’s busy life. At True North, he is captain of the cross-country team, president of Rho Kappa and the French Honor Society, secretary of the mock trial team, and historian of the Tri-M Music Honor Society. He has also played violin and piano for 11 years.

Languages and international affairs are his passion. He is fluent in English, Spanish and French, conversational in Portuguese and Latin, and is learning Haitian Creole. His mother, who speaks seven languages, helped nurture his interest in languages and other cultures.

Valencia credits his parents as vital supporters of his efforts. Now preparing for college, he hopes to take Soles for the World with him and expand its reach, while his younger brother Kevin will keep the nonprofit going in Miami. He plans to study political science or economics, with a focus on international relations, and then attend law school.

Valencia said founding Soles for the World taught him that making a difference does not always require a grand revolutionary idea. Sometimes, it’s just recognizing a need and doing something about it.

“I learned that I can initiate and carry through a simple act that goes a long way toward improving and sometimes even changing a life,” he said. “Providing someone with a pair of shoes can be the next step in improving the quality of their life.”

To learn more about Soles for the World or find out how to contribute, visit Instagram at @solesfortheworld or call 786-895-8090.