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Voices For Children Foundation celebrated a record-breaking 30th Annual Be A Hero Luncheon on Friday, October 30, 2026, at the Loews Coral Gables Hotel, raising more than $400,000 to support children and youth experiencing foster care.

Presented by Stearns Weaver Miller for the 19th year, the sold-out event brought together hundreds of community leaders, philanthropists, advocates, and supporters for an afternoon celebrating the everyday superheroes and superstars who help change the trajectories of vulnerable children and youth.

The milestone celebration highlighted the organization’s commitment to providing advocacy, essential resources, family stability, and opportunities that help children build brighter futures.

During the luncheon, Kadie Black, President & CEO of Voices For Children Foundation, emphasized the measurable impact of community investment and the importance of creating solutions that address both immediate needs and long-term outcomes.

“Our children aren’t lacking potential. They’re lacking access to stability, resources, and opportunities so many of us take for granted,” said Black.

Black shared that during the last fiscal year, Voices For Children served more than 1,000 children and youth. Additionally, 467 youth participated in 43 trajectory-changing experiences, while 650 children received more than 5,000 essential items through the organization’s Comfort Closet.

A key focus of the afternoon was Voices For Children’s Kinship Care Program (affectionately coined the KINDship Care program), which helps stabilize children placed with relatives and trusted caregivers by providing essential resources and support. Last year, the program supported 456 children, helping families remain together and reducing the need for traditional foster care and group home placements.

Guests also heard firsthand about the power of consistent support and meaningful relationships through the story of an 18-year-old young person whose experiences with Voices For Children helped him envision a future beyond his circumstances. His story served as a powerful reminder that even seemingly small acts of kindness can have a lasting impact.

Embracing the luncheon’s Superheroes & Superstars theme, attendees arrived in creative costumes and celebrated the extraordinary individuals who make the organization’s mission possible. Miami-born costume designer and celebrity stylist Danny Santiago and his partner Liam helped recognize the day’s standout superhero looks.

The 30th Annual Be A Hero Luncheon reinforced a powerful message: meaningful change happens when a community comes together to invest in the potential of every child.

As Black reminded attendees, “Together, we are not just changing lives. We are changing trajectories.”

For more information about Voices For Children Foundation and opportunities to support its mission, visit voicesmiami.org.

About Voices For Children Foundation

For more than four decades, Voices For Children Foundation has worked to ensure that children and youth experiencing foster care in Miami-Dade County have the advocacy, resources, stability, and opportunities they need to thrive. Through Child Advocacy, Children’s Needs, Trajectory-Changing Experiences, KINDship Care, and Bridge to Self-Sufficiency, Voices For Children helps meet immediate needs while creating pathways toward brighter futures.