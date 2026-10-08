Vote YES On #268 A+ Teachers Create A+ Schools

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Miami-Dade County Public Schools has given our community plenty to be proud of. Now, voters have an opportunity—and a responsibility—to protect the teachers, staff and school police officers who make that success possible.

This November, Miami-Dade voters should vote YES to renew the referendum supporting compensation for teachers and school employees and funding for school police.

Consider the contrast: Florida ranks 50th in the nation in average teacher pay, yet Miami-Dade’s educators continue to produce extraordinary results.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools has earned an A rating for a record-breaking seventh consecutive year. The district is home to six of Florida’s top 10 public high schools and four of the nation’s top 10 public high schools—more top-ranked schools than any other community in America. Graduation rates continue to improve, while dropout rates have declined.

Those achievements don’t happen by accident. They happen because talented teachers show up every morning determined to give our children the education they deserve. They happen because thousands of dedicated support professionals keep our schools operating. And they happen because school police officers work every day to keep students and educators safe.

Yet Florida’s chronically low teacher pay makes it increasingly difficult to recruit and retain the educators our children need, particularly as the cost of living in Miami-Dade continues to rise.

That is why renewing the referendum is so important.

This is not a new tax. Voters approved this investment before, and the referendum must return to voters every four years. A YES vote renews the existing commitment and provides the funding necessary to maintain current compensation for teachers and eligible staff while continuing support for school safety.

Failing to renew it would not preserve the status quo. It would put funding that educators and school police currently rely upon at risk.

Miami-Dade residents often talk about investing in our children. This is what that investment looks like.

Our teachers have delivered. Our school employees have delivered. Our school police officers have helped keep campuses safe. And the results speak for themselves: A-rated schools, rising graduation rates, declining dropout rates and some of the finest public high schools anywhere in America.

Florida may rank 50th in teacher pay. Miami-Dade’s teachers shouldn’t have to pay the price for that failure.

They have earned our support.

A+ teachers create A+ schools.

This November, protect our teachers, staff, school police—and the remarkable progress of Miami-Dade’s public schools.

Vote YES to renew the referendum.