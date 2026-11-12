COSMIC BASEBALL TO LIGHT UP LOANDEPOT PARK ON JULY 24, 2027

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Cosmic Baseball, the immersive, glow-in-the-dark baseball experience that has captivated fans across the country, is coming to loanDepot park on Saturday, July 24, 2027, as part of the expanded 2027 Cosmic Takeover Tour. The event marks Cosmic Baseball’s first appearance in Miami, with loanDepot park among just six Major League Baseball ballparks selected to host the unique experience.

Cosmic Baseball features specialized teams competing under blacklights with ultraviolet-reactive gear and a full-scale neon display. The experience transforms the ballpark into a glowing spectacle, giving baseball fans, entertainment seekers and anyone looking to change up their plans a new reason to get together at loanDepot park.

“South Florida embraces bold entertainment, and Cosmic Baseball brings a completely different look and energy to loanDepot park,” said Anthony Favata, Miami Marlins Senior Vice President of Operations and Events. “Being among the first six major league ballparks to host Cosmic Baseball speaks to the exciting opportunities we’re creating at loanDepot park. We look forward to welcoming longtime baseball fans and first-time visitors for an event that is anything but an ordinary day at the ballpark.”

The 2027 Cosmic Takeover Tour will feature 147 games across 51 cities, including the first six stops at MLB stadiums in the event’s history. The expanded tour follows a successful 2026 campaign that featured 74 sold-out games and reached more than 750,000 fans nationwide.

“Having seen the level of demand for tickets following the announcement of the Cosmic Takeover Tour, we had no choice but to explore adding stops so that more fans could enjoy the unique experience of watching a Cosmic Baseball game,” said Chris Martin, Cosmic Ball Owner and Founder. “Entering MLB stadiums reflects the belief in Cosmic Baseball and adds a level of credibility to the momentum our players, staff and community have built and continue to maintain.”

Fans interested in attending Cosmic Baseball at loanDepot park must enter the official ticket lottery at the Cosmic Lottery for a chance to purchase tickets. Fans should select Miami as their preferred location when registering.

Marlins Season Ticket Members will have priority access. To learn more about Marlins Membership, visit Marlins.com/Membership.

For more information about Cosmic Baseball at loanDepot park, visit Marlins.com/Cosmic.