A Message from the Fire Department

Do you or someone you know already have cardiovascular disease? Do you know how to recognize the signs of a heart attack or stroke? Chest discomfort or discomfort that radiates down the arm, into the back or up to the jaw; shortness of breath; nausea; a cold sweat; dizzy or light- headedness are all possible signs of a heart attack. Signs of a stroke can be facial drooping; arm or leg weakness and or difficulty speaking. These are just a few signs and symptoms. Sometimes a heart attack won’t have any signs or symptoms. We call that a silent MI and that is more common in women than men. For more information on heart attack and stroke, talk to your doctor.



Sometimes a heart attack can result in sudden cardiac arrest. There should be at least one person in the household who knows CPR. A quick 4-hour class can save lives. Miramar Fire Rescue offers CPR classes once a month. Check out Miramarfd.org for more information.