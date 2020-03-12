Business Spotlight

A TO Z HOME IMPROVEMENT

A construction company with more than a decade of experience, A to Z Home Improvement focuses on remodeling homes and commercial business spaces. Providing electrical, plumbing, mechanical and other services has been their specialty. Recently, the company expanded its services to add accordion shutter manufacturer to their portfolio. “We just expanded another 1,500 square feet, and can now cater to Miramar residents by providing very cost-conscious pricing on hurricane shutters to protect their homes,” says Jeffery Reynolds, business owner.

Reynolds also owns the not-for-profit organization, The Ark of Recovery Covenant Learning Center, which focuses on training veterans, ex-offenders and homeless people in the construction and remodeling industry so they can eventually be hired at A to Z or another company.

“Both my non-profit and A to Z have taught me the true importance of giving people a second chance,” says Reynolds. “I misbehaved when I was younger and getting on the wrong side taught me a lot. Being an ex-felon myself, I know what it’s like to try and find employment. I do believe people for the most part have good in them. I have seen that in some of those that I employ. They just need an opportunity. I am happy to give it to them.”

6151 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33023

For more information, call 754-281-3480