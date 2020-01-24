BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT

Transcend Performance Auto Care:
Growing up in Miramar, brothers Vivian Caesar and Ashley Blair have always had a passion for working with cars. Both attended Broward College, both participated in the GM Automotive internship program and both graduated with their Associates degree in Automotive Science & Technology. Their passion is what drove them to open their company, Transcend Performance Auto Care in Historic Miramar. Established in 2012, their company specializes in the restoration and performance maintenance of classic cars such as Porsche, Lexus and other high-end luxury automobiles. Last year, the company expanded with the opening of their service facility, providing trade-in inspections for Acura of Pembroke Pines. “We love what we do and want to share our passion and service with the entire community,” says co-owner Vivian Caesar. “We are fortunate for all we have, and also want to ‘give back’ to others. We work with the interns at Broward College and assist in their training, growth and education to prepare them for their future. This is what my brother and I did and we want to share that same experience with others.”
Transcend Performance is located at 3056 S. State Road 7, Miramar, FL 33023. For more information, call 646-202-0680 or visit #TranscendPerformance on Instagram.
Allure Hair Salon- Once you step into their doors, it’s an Alluring experience for their Allure Angels. So says owner Thomanik Moore: “It’s like walking into a luxury hair closet / hair salon which gives you a relaxing mood to take away your bad energy the second you walk in. My customers can do a little bit of shopping if they’d like. They can also relax and enjoy a glass of wine in the lounge while they wait for their haircare service.”
Allure Hair Boutique started about 12 years ago with Moore making home deliveries to her customers and selling hair out of her car.
Last November, she celebrated the first anniversary at her current location. Her luxury hair boutique/ hair salon provides eyebrow waxing services, haircare services, healthy hair- care, extensions, frontals, sew-ins, braids, and hair coloring services. Clients may also purchase luxury items such as hair garment bags, mink slippers, hairbrushes, bling hair- pins, and other pampering products. “My customers are my inspiration and what keeps me going.” says Moore. “I realized how good I feel after their reaction of working with them because of how powerful, positive and glamorous we make them feel.”
Our goal is to give them a ‘Unique Alluring Experience’ of feeling sexy with lots of confidence the moment- they walk in the door. It’s not only luxury, it’s a LIFESTYLE, and they deserve to be treated like a million dollars.”
Allure Hair Boutique is located at 3904 S. State Rd 7, Miramar, FL 33023. For more information, call (754) 400-8347 or visit www.allurehairboutique.org/