BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT

Growing up in Miramar, brothers Vivian Caesar and Ashley Blair have always had a passion for working with cars. Both attended Broward College, both participated in the GM Automotive internship program and both graduated with their Associates degree in Automotive Science & Technology. Their passion is what drove them to open their company, Transcend Performance Auto Care in Historic Miramar. Established in 2012, their company specializes in the restoration and performance maintenance of classic cars such as Porsche, Lexus and other high-end luxury automobiles. Last year, the company expanded with the opening of their service facility, providing trade-in inspections for Acura of Pembroke Pines. “We love what we do and want to share our passion and service with the entire community,” says co-owner Vivian Caesar. “We are fortunate for all we have, and also want to ‘give back’ to others. We work with the interns at Broward College and assist in their training, growth and education to prepare them for their future. This is what my brother and I did and we want to share that same experience with others.”

Transcend Performance is located at 3056 S. State Road 7, Miramar, FL 33023. For more information, call 646-202-0680 or visit #TranscendPerformance on Instagram.