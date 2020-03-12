Financial blog from your Chief Financial Officer

Title: GOAL SETTING

When I talk to people and ask them what their goals are for this year — I get a blank stare. I found out not too many people like to set goals and I am not sure why. Not setting goals for your life is like waking up every day and not knowing what you are going to do for that day. It’s like driving on a highway and not knowing where you are going or which stop to get off. My advice to everyone reading this is to start setting goals for your life. Where do you see yourself six months, one year, five, ten or even 20 years from now? Start with daily or weekly goals then monthly, yearly and so forth.

There are short-term goals and long-term goals. Use your short-term goals to move you forward to your long-term goals and create the ultimate successful life. You can use the SMART (Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant/realistic, Time based) method to achieve any goal in your life.

Do not let what you have done in the past define your present or future. The past no longer matters; now is the time to change the results to where you are getting an awesome and prosperous life filled with abundance.

“I will do whatever it takes to achieve my goals.”

It is said that in order to get rid of an old habit you must replace it with a new one. Giving something up that is not serving you well should be replaced with another that will benefit your life. I must caution you, however, not to make BIG changes all at once because you may fail. In order to see the successes, it is better to make bite-size changes. For example, if you are setting a goal of saving $1,000 in six months, you could do so on a weekly, bi-weekly or monthly basis as shown in the examples below:

Weekly B-Weekly Monthly

1 Save $5 1 Save $10 1 Save $25

2 Save $5 2 Save $15 2 Save $50

3 Save $5 3 Save $20 3 Save $100

4 Save $10 4 Save $50 4 Save $200

5 Save $10 5 Save $75 5 Save $400

6 Save $10 6 Save $100 6 Save $225

7 Save $25 7 Save $110

8 Save $25 8 Save $120

9 Save $25 9 Save $150

10 Save $50 10 Save $50

11 Save $50 11 Save $75

12 Save $50 12 Save $75

13 Save $50 13 Save $75

14 Save $60

15 Save $60

16 Save $60

17 Save $75

18 Save $75

19 Save $75

20 Save $75

21 Save $10

22 Save $15

23 Save $25

24 Save $50

25 Save $100

How to Achieve Your Career Goals:

1. Choose a career that you are passionate about. You don’t want to spend thirty years at a job that you don’t enjoy.

2. Start with finding out what is your passion. From that you must know your Why? Professional development must be part of your plan since this is a very important part of your career goals. Specialized knowledge is one of Napoleon Hill’s secret to success from the book “Think and Grow Rich.”

3. Get a mentor — preferably someone that is in the same field you are pursuing. Mentors provide you with many advantages such as guidance, bouncing ideas, brainstorming or even providing you with an opportunity to learn your craft and sharpen your skills.

4. Improve your communication skills. Be an effective communicator! Presentation skills are a must to advance in this competitive world.

5. Lead yourself first and then lead others. It is vastly important to make leading oneself a goal to develop ourselves personally and professionally. Before you can be a leader, you must be an excellent follower and eventually you will graduate to the exceptional leader you are planning to become.

6. Surround yourself with noteworthy people. Consider joining a “Mastermind” group. If you are just starting out in your career, I encourage you to network, network, network! You become a product of the people you spend the most time around, so make sure the people you hang out with are people you admire and have the characteristics you want to emulate.

7. Continuously grow yourself, learn new skills and attend every training session your employer may have scheduled for your personal/professional growth.

It is important that you set goals and do the work in order to receive the benefits. Goals give you a sense of direction and you will feel happier, more confident, competent and more energized. However, your goals must be:

1. Clearly defined

2. Written down

3. Achievable (Believe that you will succeed)

4. Worked on daily

“The mind is everything. What you think you become.” (Buddha)

You become what you think about. You have goal-achieving possibilities; begin to move toward your goals and they will begin to move toward you.

You must accept complete responsibility for your life — don’t blame others for your circumstances. Negative emotions take away all the joy from your life. Free yourself from negative emotions.

This is my personal mantra for S.U.C.C.E.S.S.

• S – Set your goal

• U – Understand there will be challenges

• C – Clear your mind of self-doubt

• C – Clear your mind of negativity

• E – Embrace change

• S – Stay on course

• S – Show the world you can do it

It takes a lot of discipline, willpower, sacrifice, and perseverance to push through and arrive at the end. You must stay focused, committed and dedicated to the GOAL! I am cheering you on — you can do it!