Make Your Money Work for you in 2020

By Susan A. Gooding-Liburd

As we start the new year, I can’t help but reflect that this is the beginning of a new decade. I am a year older and smarter than I was a year ago. I am looking forward to 2020 with anticipation, enthusiasm and excitement for what I will accomplish, not what I hope to accomplish. I am giving thanks in advance because I know that everything that I plan will manifest for me in 2020 and into the next decade. I would therefore like to share with you some of my MUST DO for 2020. No more procrastinating, forget the past and set a positive course for the new decade.

SEVEN RULES TO TAKE CHARGE OF YOUR MONEY IN 2020:

1.Earnings:

Set aside the first hour of your earnings from your job each day for your family, you deserve it, they deserve it (in other words, pay yourself first).

2.Become the master of your money:

Tell your money what to do, don’t let your money control you. If your money is controlling you, reverse that role for the new year and don’t give it up (money should be your servant).

3.Respect money:

You read that right.

Respect money and money will respect you. If you are constantly stepping on your money, crumpling it up in your pocket, tossing it around and saying negative things about money, it will run from you. Change the negative attitude you have about money, begin to take an interest in it and get a better understanding of how it works, and you will see how money begins to gravitate to you and want to be in your company.

4.Learn how to make your money work for you:

It’s time to invest.

Make it a goal for this New Year to sign up for an investment class and get a better understanding of how to put your money to work just as hard for you as you are working for it. Find a way to own a piece of the companies you are making richer and richer every year when you use their products and services. (i.e. Amazon Prime, Disney, Walmart, etc.)

5.Get your side hussle on:

One source of income is not enough. For this new decade, get in the game with multiple sources of income. Activate your imagination and let those creative juices flow and turn your hobbies into an income making machine. Make 2020 the year you start that business you always wanted to do. Have no fear, you have nothing to lose but a whole lot to gain. Go for it! Tell yourself this is your year and see yourself as the CEO of your own business.

6.Make this the year you OWN a piece of Earth:

You live here so why not own a piece of it or multiple pieces of it and create passive income.

7.Create an emergency fund:

Make this the year you put your credit cards on notice that you are divorcing them and getting a new financial robin hood. Your emergency fund could start with as little as $250 and build up to $1,000. Your goal is to save up to 6 to 9 months of your living expenses.

I firmly believe that if you want to see improvements in your life or lifestyle it begins with YOU. Only you can change you!

Why take the same old mindset into a brand-new year? The most powerful thing you have is your MIND so set a new course and develop a better plan for your future. If your future does not look bigger, better, brighter or more prosperous than the past, you have nothing to lose but fear. So, get rid of fear and Fight Every Day and Rise. I believe that each and everyone of you reading this blog can set that new course and arrive at the destination you have chartered. I believe that for you!