Message from Commissioner Colbourne

Dear Neighbor,

As the 2020 US Census is here!

By mid-March invitations to respond to the Census will start reaching your mailboxes.

I encourage you, your family and friends to respond to the Census.

Your response to the Census is Important

The distribution of Billions of dollars by the Federal government to states, counties and cities is based on census population count. These dollars support programs for children, seniors, housing, transportation, fire and police and schools. All of which impacts the City of Miramar.

Your response to the Census questions is Confidential

The U.S. Census Bureau is bound by law (Title VII of the U.S. code) to protect your answers and keep them strictly confidential. In fact, every employee takes an oath to ensure the protection of your information. The answers you provide are used only to produce statistics that helps in decision making.

It’s easy to respond to Census questions

By April 1, 2020, every home will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census.

For the first time you will have three options for responding:

• Online.

• By phone.

• By mail.

To complete the 2020 Census, you will answer a simple questionnaire about yourself and anyone who lives with you.

Everyone can be a part of the census. How to be involved?

Community leaders are joining complete count committees to bring awareness to the 2020 Census and to reach the Census Bureau goal of counting everyone in the right place. The City of Miramar has formed Complete Count Committees with community leaders, employees, schools, Homeowners Associations, churches, businesses and non-profit organizations.

If you are interested in joining a Miramar Complete Count Committees, please contact my office at 954-602-3143

For questions and information about the census, please visit 2020census.gov.

We are counting on you, so please make yourself count!