Message from the City Manager

Dear Residents:

This new decade brings new and exciting changes to Miramar. We’re celebrating 65 years of beauty and progress — and Miramar’s growth is undeniable. We’ve grown from what was once called a “bedroom community” to a thriving city of more than 144,000 culturally diverse residents. We have more than 3,000 businesses in Miramar, including several Fortune 500 companies, and we continue to grow with new businesses opening every day.

Our vision for the future continues to come to fruition with major developments in all phases of construction from initial planning stages to well-underway and completion.

A major event occurring this year is the 2020 Census and I implore the entire community – residents and businesses alike – to get involved and make sure everyone is counted!

Spread the word to your family, friends and associates and encourage them to participate and respond. You can even volunteer for a Complete Count Committee (CCC.) It is with these counts that the government determines how $675 billion in federal funds will be allocated for programs and services such as drawing school district boundaries, redrawing legislative districts, attracting new businesses to the area, planning for health, education, transportation and housing needs and more. Your participation and support is an integral part of our goal of 100% participation — so please make sure to #MakeYourselfCount — today!

The City of Miramar: We’re 65 Years Strong, our Vision is 20/20, and I’m counting on our community to keep us growing better than ever.

Vernon E. Hargray

City Manager