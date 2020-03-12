Miramar Magazine

Hello, Miramar! I hope you had a safe and wonderful New Year season with your family and friends. As we start the new year, here is a recap of some of the wonderful events & initiatives that have taken place in the last few months.

Monday, January 20th was our annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade & Celebrations at Lakeshore Park. This event was well attended as the community came out to see the parade and enjoy the concert in the park. This was a great prelude to our upcoming Black History Month events in the month of February.

Our Black History Month Celebrations kicked off with a Media Day event on January 28th which saw the likes of Somerset Academy Miramar Band & Choir, Comedian Bert Cornelius from The Laugh Factory, local hip hop artist Tone C and Onionhead the Clown from UniverSoul Circus in attendance.

The Ernie Barnes Artist Reception held on January 30th at the Miramar Cultural Center|ArtsPark gave us insight into the leading African American artist Ernie Barnes for his unique style of energy and movement. Ernie Barnes is the first American professional athlete to become a noted painter.

Babyface Live held on February 7th at the Miramar Cultural Center was an experience to remember. Patrons were serenaded with songs from the 80’s and 90’s as they reminisced on times passed.

My “Black History Meets Reggae” initiatives were successful and well received. The Icon Awards took place on Saturday, February 8th in the Miramar Cultural Center Banquet Hall with the red-carpet reception taking place in the Botanical Garden. The event was under the patronage of Jamaica’s Honorable Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Oliva Grange, MP, CD and endorsed by the Jamaican Consul General to Miami, Oliver Mair.

The event drew over 550 patrons eager to see Freddie McGregor awarded for his decades of contribution to reggae music. Dressed to impress and in great spirits, patrons flowed into the elegantly prepared courtyard by Sixth Star Events. Hors d’oeuvres of Jamaican favorites prepared by Miramar’s own Executive Chefs, Randy Greene and Sophia Powell disappeared between laughter, conversation, and continuous rocking to old school tunes provided by the night’s DJ, I-Star Soundsystem.

On February 13th our seniors were treated to a pre-Valentine’s Day lunch at our senior center located at the Multi Service Complex. It was a pleasure to interact with them during this season of love.

On Tuesday, February 18th, residents joined me for a night at the movies featuring “Yardie”, a 2018 Sundance Film Festival winner directed by Idris Elba. As a special treat for movie goers, “Yardie” actor Everaldo Creary was there to take pictures with fans and join me on the “Reggae Couch” to answer questions about the film. “I really enjoyed working on this film because Idris Elba was adamant about the film’s authenticity and used several Jamaican actors in starting roles.

As we approach the month of March, it is nationally recognized as Women’s History Month.

The 2020 Women’s History Month theme is “Valiant Women of the Vote.” The theme honors the brave women who fought to win suffrage rights for women, and for the women who continue to fight for the voting rights of others. It is the100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing and protecting women’s constitutional right to vote.

2020 is a presidential voting year and with all the focus on voting both for Black History Month and Women’s History Month, let us remember the sacrifices that were made to enable us the right to vote and commit to voting in all elections, local, state and federal.

Thank you so much to the community for your continued love and support. To contact my office regarding any concerns, please free to call (954) 602-3155 or email me at apdavis@miramarfl.gov.

You may subscribe to receive email updates from my office at www.miramarfl.gov/Davis or follow me on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @4AlexandraDavis.

Upcoming March Events:

Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis Presents Free Homebuyer Workshop

In Association With

NACA, Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America

SATURDAY, MARCH 14, 2020

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Miramar Multi-Service Complex

6700 Miramar Pkwy

Miramar, FL 33023

*NACA, is a national non-profit community homeownership and community advocacy organization.

Your Humble Servant,

Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis