My Fellow Miramar Residents

It is my pleasure to serve as your Commissioner. One of my goals is to bring transformational change to those who need it the most, and one of the things I am most passionate about is to make sure the residents of Miramar have clean, safe water. When I took office, the City of Miramar had a great program in place – Miramar Assisting Seniors in their Homes (MASH). This program had $9,000 available to seniors to assist with their utility bills or rent. The problem was, as the name implies, it only helped seniors. As I listened to the residents, I understood that those in need had no age limits. The need was there for the younger generation as well, and so I created the Emergency Miramar Assistance Program (EMAP). This program mirrored MASH but served those residents 59 years and under. Further, I increased the total amount available for the program from $9,000 to $30,000 for each program making it transferable from one program to the other if the need arises. Last year MASH serviced seventeen households and EMAP serviced seven households, but this year with only two months into 2020, we have already assisted six and four households respectively. I implore you to reach out to my office at 954-602-3157 or call 954-602-4357 if ever you need to utilize funding from any of these programs.

Community First +1

Community First +1 is another program I designed to fill a gap in our community and support residents in need. It is a threefold program:

1) The LoveDROP or Water Bill Assistance Program provides limited emergency funds to pay the utility bill for Miramar Residents experiencing an unexpected hardship but do not qualify for any other local, state or federal aid. I encourage residents to join me in assisting your neighbors by adding $1 to your monthly water bill to not only help restore safe, clean water but also help to restore their dignity and put them on a path to working towards long term self-sufficiency.

2) The Community in Need program was established to assist residents with a variety of issues. Some residents are facing difficult times and some basic needs are not being met. Residents can find comfort knowing that, based on qualification, they may receive assistance through this program.

3) Community Outreach efforts include supporting programs such as KAPOW that serve our citizens to make a difference. KAPOW (Kids and the Power of Work) brings volunteers into schools and students into the workplace to help them connect their school experiences with its application into the workplace and life. I had an amazing time interacting with Mr. Klasner’s 10th grade students at Everglades High School through KAPOW’s, “My Future is Now” program. I believe high school is the time students need the most guidance as they try to establish their identity and decide their future. They are faced with making challenging decisions that will shape their future and I am fortunate to have the opportunity to assist them in this transition.

I endeavor to recognize outstanding individuals who render significant contributions for the enhancement of our community. On February 16th, 2020, at the Bob Marley One Love Football Celebration held at Ansin Sports Complex, I awarded two educators, Ms. Janet Morales, Principal at New Renaissance Middle School and Mr. Bruce Klasner, Teacher at Everglades High School. Ms. Morales is instrumental in improving and positively impacting the lives of her many students. Mr. Klasner has been an inspiration to many with his dedication to the youth and the community.

I am happy to announce that I have also advocated for the Country Club Ranches Water Distribution System Improvement Project, which will supply municipal water service and fire protection to the residents of the Country Club Ranches community. The design of this project provides the benefits of improved public health, enhanced fire protection, and safe and reliable water.

On January 20th, I hosted the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade. In keeping with the great Dr. King’s dream, the celebration showcased our very own talented multicultural youths living and working right here in Miramar. I am very proud of our Miramar based schools and churches. They represented themselves very well in the parade and entertained the crowd with their stellar performances. Thank you to all who came out to celebrate and enjoy the festivities.

UPCOMING EVENTS

• On Saturday, March 14th, in collaboration with the Jamaican American Bar Association and the Florida Immigrant Coalition (FLIC), I will host a FREE Citizenship Drive from 10 am to 2 pm at the Vernon E. Hargray Youth Enrichment Center located at 7000 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, Fl 33023.This FREE event will assist individuals seeking U.S. citizenship.

It is critical that you do not delay as this might be your last opportunity to be able to vote in the upcoming November 2020 general election and before the fee increases. Qualified attorneys will be there to assist with the application process and answer your questions. For persons who are unemployed or underemployed, learn if you are eligible for fee waivers to cover all or part of the cost of applying. For pre-registration or additional information please contact FLIC at 1-888-600-5762.

• On March 20th, I invite the Miramar family to come out to Miramar Family Night at City Hall located at 2300 Civic Center Place. The fun starts at 6:00 p.m. and goes until 10:30 p.m. There will be food trucks, dominoes, virtual reality games, video gaming, bounce house, photo booth and even a roller-skating rink. Come see the schools in Miramar perform as they vie for prizes. Support your school as crowd participation counts. Then get ready to be amazed and inspired as the evening climaxes with Ashe, a dynamic and energetic new generation performance by an internationally acclaimed performing arts group.