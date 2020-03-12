New Dog Park Comes To West Miramar!

Dog owners in Miramar- rejoice! Your furry friends will soon have a new place to play in the Miramar Regional Park. The Dog Park will be located adjacent to the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater and northwest of the baseball fields and will be able to accommodate small and large dogs (35lbs +).

This outdoor recreational area will feature the latest canine agility equipment allowing owners a chance to be physically active with their pets. It will provide an outlet for dog owners to socialize and meet their neighbors. The park will be operated and maintained year-round and the park will be open during the normal business hours of the Miramar Regional Park, 8AM-10PM.

Amenities:

• Fenced in green space to give dogs a space to exercise and roam around freely.

• Two separate sections with an off-leashing entry area to ensure your pet’s safety and security.

• Double gate entry system will feature signage with rules/regulations of park use.

• Gazeboes/canopy and foliage for shade as well as bench seating areas.

• Waste eliminator stations, doggie water fountains, and a separate water supply area for easy cleaning will be available at the park.

• All users must acquire a membership card and provide the dogs vaccination documentation showing their pets have all of the required vaccines and associated tags to access the dog park.

For more information, visit: MiramarParks.Org