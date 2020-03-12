Paw Central Dog Park to be Unleashed in West Miramar!

Dog owners in Miramar- rejoice! Your furry friends will soon have a new place to play in the Miramar Regional Park. The Dog Park will be located adjacent to the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater and northwest of the baseball fields and will be able to accommodate small and large dogs over 35 pounds.

This outdoor recreational area will feature the latest equipment allowing owners a chance to be physically active with their pets. Beyond the physical, mental and behavioral benefits for pets, dog parks contribute to building stronger communities. The park will create a central space for owners to create the best moments with their furry friends.

Paw Central Dog Park, which sits on just over one acre, will be operated and maintained year-round and will be open during the normal business hours of the Miramar Regional Park, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The park is located at 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027.

Amenities:

• Enclosed green space to give dogs a space to exercise and roam around freely.

• Two separate designated sections for small and large dogs with an off-leashing entry area to ensure your pet’s safety and security.

• Double gate entry system featuring signage with rules and regulations of park use.

• Lush vegetation for shade as well as bench seating areas and canine agility equipment.

• Waste eliminator stations, doggie water fountains, and a separate water supply area for easy cleaning.

All users must acquire a membership card and provide the dogs’ vaccination documentation showing their pets have all the required vaccines and associated tags to access the dog park. Membership cards can be obtained at Miramar Regional Park.

Join Mayor Wayne Messam for the grand opening and ribbon-cutting event on Saturday, March 21st from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Take your vaccinated doggies and kiddies for a fun day featuring obstacle courses, photo booths, face painters and a bounce house. Make sure your furry friends are dressed to impress! Dog Park registration and proof of vaccinations required day of event.

For more information, call 954-883-6950 or visit MiramarFL.org.