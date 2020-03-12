The City of Miramar is Solar Ready!

Leading by example: the City has installed a 42-panel rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) array generating 10kW/day at its City Hall located at the Miramar Town Center. We have made it straightforward for property-owners to obtain solar permits in the City. For this reason, we streamlined the permitting process which includes only two reviewing disciplines: Electrical and Structural.

The City was recently awarded the SolSmart Silver Designation, recognizing the streamlined solar permit process. SolSmart is a national technical assistance and designation program, funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s “SunShot Initiative”, designed to recognize communities that have taken key steps to address local barriers to solar energy and foster the growth of mature local solar markets.

Considering solar renewable energy? The newly-launched solar landing web page explains it all. Visit: www.miramarfl.gov/1656/Solar-Energy