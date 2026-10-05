Alex Rizo: Leadership, Experience and Results

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Elections are easy when all you have to do is make promises. Everybody says they are going to fight for the community. Everybody says they are going to get things done. But I have always

believed you should look at the record. What did you actually do? That is where Alex Rizo stands out. He has been in the Florida House since 2020, and he has spent those years working on issues that matter to South Florida — education, public safety, health care, first responders, workforce development and bringing resources back home.

Rizo has put a lot of his energy into education, and that makes sense because he is an educator himself. He has worked on teacher preparation, public education, student health and safety and school safety. In 2026 alone, legislation he sponsored included school safety, aging and disability services, commercial airports, public education, cybersecurity experiential learning and student health and safety, with several of those measures becoming law.

But what really catches my attention is how much he has worked to bring resources back to Miami-Dade. His 2026 appropriation requests included support for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FIU, the University of Miami, Miami Dade College, emergency management, police communications, pedestrian safety, health care, first-responder training and senior services. Among the requests were $24.5 million for FIU’s Wall of Wind hurricane and storm-surge simulator, $3.5 million for M-DCPS early-childhood learning labs, $3 million for M-DCPS artificial-intelligence education, $3 million for Miami Dade College’s Hialeah campus expansion and $2.5 million for the University of Miami medical training and simulation laboratory. These are legislative funding requests, not a claim that every dollar was ultimately appropriated — but they show where Rizo was putting his effort and what he was fighting to bring home.

And he has not forgotten public safety. His legislative record includes work on school safety, law enforcement, first responders and emergency services. His appropriation requests have included police communications, emergency-management equipment and first-responder training. He has also continued working on behalf of people who have been injured while serving the public. That is the kind of work that doesn’t always make the headlines, but it matters.

Nobody agrees with every politician on every issue. That is not the point. The point is whether the person is doing the work. Alex Rizo has been doing it. He has sponsored legislation. He has worked through committees. He has pushed issues involving our schools, our children, our police, our firefighters, our seniors, our colleges, our universities and our businesses. He has six years of experience in Tallahassee, and now he wants to take that experience to the Florida Senate.

I support Alex Rizo because I believe voters should have a choice based on a record — not just promises. Rizo has a record. He has put in the time, he has taken on the issues and he has worked to bring resources back to South Florida.

Now it is time to take that experience to the Senate.

Alex Rizo has done the work in the House. I believe he deserves the opportunity to keep doing it in the Florida Senate.