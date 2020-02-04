Commissioner Jordan hosts Community Health and Wellness meeting

More than 100 residents turned out to attend the Community Health and Wellness Meeting on January 29 at Carol City Middle School. Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara J. Jordan and Miami-Dade School Board Vice-Chair Dr. Steve Gallon III hosted the event.

Students from the school’s department of dance and film opened the event with a dynamic dance performance that thrilled the crowd. Miami-Dade County Community Action and Human Services representative Kenya Holmes educated residents on how to choose the right medical insurance and Dr. Makandall Saint Eloi, of UHealth Jackson Urgent Care, discussed the importance of being proactive by learning healthy eating habits and focusing on overall wellness to avoid trips to the hospital.

Children were happy to get hands on by making and tasting healthy snacks such as fresh guacamole and cauliflower buffalo wings. They also enjoyed a free healthy dinner of baked chicken, rice and vegetables. The audience also participated in an exercise demonstration and free blood pressure checks.

“This is not the first event that I’ve hosted in order to highlight health and wellness and this community. In 2017, I organized a Family Fun Fit Day at YWCA. So this year, Dr. Gallon and I were eager to team up on this event because we know this is one of the most pressing issues in the Black community,” Commissioner Jordan said.

Sponsors of the event are Live Healthy Miami Gardens and Flipany.