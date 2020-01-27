DR. MICHAEL M. KROP SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL ALUNMI BASKETBALL GAME AND INAUGURAL ALUMNI HALL OF FAME INDUCTEE

On Friday, March 13, 2020 – 7:00 P.M. – Miami, Florida – The Lightning Activities and Athletic Booster Clubs present the Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School Alumni Basketball Game. Krop’s 2019-2020 Varsity Basketball Team vs. Krop’s Alumni. The game will take place at Krop Gymnasium. The entrance fee is $5.00. Entrance fees will support Krop Activities and Athletic programs.

There will be a Silent Auction of 4 Ultra Music Festival 3-day passes. All proceeds will support the Lightning Activities Booster Club at Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School.

At halftime, we will honor our alumni (both former students and faculty members) at our inaugural Hall of Fame event. Our 2020 inductees are individuals whose personal and/or professional achievements have made a significant and lasting contribution to their community and reflect the tradition of excellence that Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School has had since its inception. The school will set up a permanent Hall of Fame feature on Krop’s campus and ask that all Hall of Fame inductees members speak to our current students about