Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson, joined by Mayor Carlos Gimenez, announces the launch of “Group Violence Intervention Initiative” on May 20th press conference

Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson joined by Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez will launch the “Group Violence Intervention” initiative at a press conference Monday, May 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Stephen P. Clark Center, 2nd floor Press Office, 111 NW 1 St., Miami.

In an effort to decrease senseless deaths by gun violence, Chairwoman Edmonson called upon Public Safety department leaders to assist in adopting a gun violence reduction model that would effectively and swiftly reduce deaths by gun violence in high crime areas within Miami-Dade County. Representatives from the Miami-Dade Police Department, City of Miami Police Department, Miami Gardens Police Department, State Attorney’s Office, Public Defender’s Office, and the Miami-Dade County Juvenile Services, traveled to John Jay College in New York City for a presentation on the Group Violence Intervention (GVI) Model.

The GVI is designed to reduce street group-involved homicide and gun violence. Pioneered by National Network Director David Kennedy and colleagues as “Operation Ceasefire” in Boston during the 1990’s, it has been implemented widely nationally, including currently in the very challenging cities of Chicago, New Orleans, Oakland, and Baltimore, and has acquired a strong formal evaluation record, as presented in the gold-standard Campbell Collaboration Systematic Review. GVI has been successful in decreasing deaths by firearm when the community affected takes ownership of the problem and becomes a part of the solution.

“The comprehensive strategy involves a “boots on the ground” approach targeting young men with a criminal history in high crime areas, including positive black male role models and peacemakers, warnings about the consequences of further violence, and a genuine offer of help for those who want it,” said Chairwoman Edmonson. “It will require the assistance of community organizations, clergy, law enforcement, social services providers and Miami-Dade County Juvenile Services Department, among other key players, to bring peace and safety to our neighborhoods.”

WHAT: “Group Violence Intervention” launch

WHO: Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson and Mayor Carlos Gimenez

WHEN: Monday, May 20, at 10 a.m.

WHERE: Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1 St., 2nd Floor Press Office, Miami