Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson to kick off Black History Month at Historic Lyric Theater

Miami-Dade County Commission Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson will kick off Black History Month at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater as the iconic performing arts center, located at 819 NW 2ndAve., launches a month-long series of shows and happenings to celebrate black heritage and culture, beginning with a weekend of events in honor of Chairwoman Edmonson.

Chairwoman Edmonson will welcome participants on Friday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. Attendees will then enjoy a happy hour, followed by a Lyric Live Allstars show at 8 p.m., where winning contestants from Season 5 of Lyric Live amateur night will compete for the Allstar title. Hosted by comedian Chello, the show will feature live music by Jody Hill & Deep Fried Funk Band, OJ H2, and Showtyme Junkanoo. Celebrity guest judges will include OJ TrapHouse, Kent Jones, Zoey Dollaz & Supa Cindy of 99 Jamz. Tickets are sold at Lyriclive.eventbrite.com.

The Lyric Theater’s opening weekend of events will continue on Saturday, Feb. 2, with a Black Cultural Expo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring cultural exhibits, a Kids Zone and vendors; and a free double screening of The Wiz and Black Panther beginning at 5:45 p.m. On Sunday, Feb. 3, the theater will host a Super Bowl watch party from 6 p.m. to midnight, featuring a cigar bar, pool tables and table games.

WHO: County Commission Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson WHAT: Black History Month kickoff event WHEN: Friday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. WHERE: Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave. in Miami