Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson to testify at U.S. Senate field hearing on Liberty City Rising

By: Miami-Dade County News Releases |January 30, 2019

Miami-Dade County Commission Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson will testify at a field hearing of the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, chaired by Sen. Marco Rubio, on Friday, Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. at the Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW 7th Ave. in Miami.

The hearing, titled “Liberty City Rising: Achieving Upward Mobility through Small Business and Community Partnerships,” will focus on achieving economic growth and upward mobility for distressed communities through small business creation, entrepreneurship and community partnerships.

Chairwoman Edmonson will share a panel with Congresswoman Frederica Wilson and Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez.

Liberty City Rising is a multimillion-dollar plan to revitalize Liberty Square and Liberty City and address the issues of crime and poverty in the area by raising the standard of living for residents and creating opportunities to earn a decent living.

WHO: County Commission Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez

WHAT: U.S. Senate field hearing on Liberty City Rising project

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 1 at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW 7th Ave. in Miami.

