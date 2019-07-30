Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Chairwoman Edmonson to host 13th Annual Back to School Fun Day

By: Miami-Dade County News Releases |July 30, 2019

Miami-Dade County Chairwoman Audrey Edmonson will give away book bags and school supplies at her 13th annual District 3 Back to School Fun Day/Health and Info Fair on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Olinda Park, 2101 NW 51st Street.

School age children will receive a free book bag with essential school supplies on a first-come, first-served basis. The event also will feature a free food distribution by Feeding South Florida, and a health fair including free health screenings by Borinquen Health and free eye exams for children provided by the UM DOCS program. There will also be on-site pet adoptions from Miami-Dade Animal Services, free haircuts for kids courtesy of Talent4Change, music, bounce houses, raffle prizes and more.

For more information, call 305-636-2331.

WHO: Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson

WHAT: 13th annual Back to School Fun Day

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: Olinda Park, 2101 NW 51st Street

