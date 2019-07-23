Commission approves Commissioner Jordan’s resolution requiring discrimination lawsuit disclosure from potential contractors

The Miami-Dade County Commission on July 23 adopted a resolution sponsored by Commissioner Barbara J. Jordan that requires contractors bidding for work with the County to disclose if they have been sued for discrimination.

Under the new rule, any firm being considered for a competitive or non-competitive contract award from the County must disclose any lawsuits alleging discrimination that have been filed against it in the previous 10 years, as well as the disposition of such lawsuits.

“Miami-Dade County is a multi-ethnic community, and this Board encourages and fosters an environment of diversity, equity, and inclusion in all County business operations and practices,” Commissioner Jordan said.