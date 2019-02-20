Commissioner Barbara Jordan and Mayor Oliver Gilbert to host 6th Annual Black Heritage Festival

Vendors to display wares Feb. 23

In honor of Black History Month, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara Jordan will be hosting the 6th Annual Black Heritage Festival on Saturday, February 23, from noon to 4 p.m. at Miami Carol City Park, 3201 NW 185th Street. Join Commissioner Jordan and City of Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert for this free event, featuring music, culture, crafts, family-friendly activities, and more.

“This year, I’m excited to announce that we will have a special gospel showcase, and we’re asking our attendees to help us celebrate our theme ‘Historically Made: HBCU Edition’ by coming out and representing their historically black college or university,” Commissioner Jordan said.

There will be mobile units on site providing information and services such as the Miami-Dade Community Action and Human Services Agency and the Miami-Dade Public Library System. The festival will also feature African fashions, dancers, face painting, rock climbing, vendors, and food trucks.

“I am pleased to join Commissioner Jordan in hosting the Black Heritage Festival,” said Mayor Gilbert. “Celebrating our rich heritage highlights the strength, resilience and creativity that has always existed in our community and remains vital to our achievements in the future.”

Attendees will enjoy performances by Miami Norland Middle School’s Dynasty Step Team, the Junkanoos, Zipporah Live, the Viking Freedom Writers and more.

Sponsors for the Black Heritage Festival are EAC Consulting, Inc., Airside International Business Park, Carrie Concessions, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, The Carrie Meek Foundation, Bombardier, Pinnacle Housing Group, HBC Engineering Company, and Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Beirman, P.L.

WHO: Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara J. Jordan, District 1 – Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert

WHAT: Sixth Annual Black Heritage Festival

WHEN: Saturday, February 23, 2019, noon to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Miami Carol City Park – 3201 NW 185th St. – Miami Gardens, FL 33056