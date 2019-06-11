Commissioner Jean Monestime’s Community Affairs Liaison Melonie Burke honored as Community Pillar

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime’s Community Affairs Liaison Melonie Burke will be honored by the Black Affairs Advisory Board’s Heritage Planning Committee at the Community Pillars annual awards brunch this month.

Burke, who has worked on Commissioner Monestime’s staff since 2011, is one of seven honorees who will receive a 2019 “Community Pillar” award, which recognizes individuals who have toiled tirelessly without fanfare for years in support of programs or businesses which positively impact the community and have a deep commitment to public service.

“Melonie truly embodies the spirit of this award, and I’m thrilled that she’s being honored for her passion for serving the community. My hearty congratulations to her on this much deserved recognition!” Commissioner Monestime said.

The other 2019 Community Pillars are Erica Wright of Miami-Dade College, Rev. Kenneth McGhee of Greater Harvest Church, Rev. Dr. Arthur Jackson of Antioch of Miami Gardens, Rasha Cameau of North Miami CRA, Kaleba Ngoie-Kasongo of HEAR Congo, and Pastor Victor Hickson Sr. of Full Deliverance Baptist Church. The Black Heritage Planning Committee also will award scholarships to several “Young Pillars” – students who are enrolled in a post-secondary institution and were involved in various civic activities throughout high school.

The awards brunch will take place on Saturday, June 29 at 11:45 a.m. at the Miami Shores Country Club, 10000 Biscayne Blvd., in Miami Shores. Tickets are $45 per person and available by emailing Retha.Boone-Fye@miamidade.gov or calling 305-375-4606.