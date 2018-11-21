Commissioner Jordan gives away over 700 turkeys





At left, Commissioner Jordan greets two residents at her 14th annual turkey giveaway at Landmark. At right, she and record mogul Ted Lucas deliver a Thanksgiving basket. (Photos by Ryan Holloway / Miami-Dade County)

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara J. Jordan hosted her 14th annual turkey giveaway at Landmark in Northwest Miami-Dade County on November 19. Commissioner Jordan, sponsors, and volunteers handed out more than 700 turkeys to those in need, including churches, schools, and social organizations that serve the community.

“Each year, it’s important to show our gratitude by helping those in need during the Thanksgiving holiday.” Commissioner Jordan said. “Thanks to our amazing sponsors, we were able to give away more than 700 turkeys, celery, cucumbers, mangoes, sweet potatoes, and zucchini.”

That afternoon, Jordan and record mogul Ted Lucas teamed up to deliver Thanksgiving baskets with all the trimmings to several impoverished families in North Miami-Dade County.

Sponsors of the turkey distribution and door-to-door basket donations are Signature Flight Support, Odebrecht, World Waste Recycling, Miami Dolphins, Ted Lucas Foundation, Feeding South Florida, and Atlantic Aviation.