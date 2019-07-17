Commissioner Monestime to host First Annual Community Mango Festival



Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime, along with the County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department, will host the First Annual Community Mango Festival on Saturday, July 20 from 12 to 7 p.m. at Oak Grove Park, 690 NE 159th St., Miami, FL 33162.

The event will feature mango display, vendors, food trucks, music, a youth talent showcase and much more.

“I encourage residents to come out for some summer fun with the whole family,” Commissioner Monestime said.

To be a vendor at the festival or for more information, contact Melonie Burke at 305-690-2779

WHO: Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime

WHAT: First Annual Community Mango Festival

WHEN: Saturday, July 20 from noon to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Oak Grove Park, 690 NE 159th St.