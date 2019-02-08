Meet Dr. Sonal Mehta – North Shore Medical Center

Dr. Sonal Mehta joined the medical staff at North Shore Medical Center in March 2018. He is a board certified neurologist, and he did his fellowship training in vascular and interventional neurology.

Dr. Mehta is additionally board certified in vascular neurology and neuro critical care. He received his medical degree from BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, India, and he did his neurology residency training in Cleveland, Ohio.

He also did a Fellowship training at University Hospital in Saint Louis. Dr. Mehta served as an assistant professor in the department of neurology at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine prior to moving to Florida. He is a Fellow of the American Heart Association as well as a member of the American Academy of Neurology.

In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his wife, playing tennis and watching soccer.